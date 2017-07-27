McBean Parkway to get a new pedestrian bridge

By Signal Staff

Last update: 6 hours ago

Residents should expect closures during installation of a new pedestrian bridge over McBean Parkway beginning Friday, August 4.

The city of Santa Clarita will install a new pre-fabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge, replacing the old one, across McBean Parkway between Gamble House Court and Arroyo Park Drive.

Replacement is part of the city’s plan to sustain public infrastructure. The previous bridge was removed in June due to age and decay.

After the new steel bridge is installed, reconstruction of the bridge approach and pathway will begin.

All construction on this project is anticipated to be completed and the bridge re-opened by mid-September.

Construction is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and is expected to be finished by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Until then, a full road closure will be in effect.

Most of the remaining construction on items such as the bridge approach or pathways will take place between the hours of 8:30 am and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Temporary lane closures will continue to be necessary during construction and other work may need to be completed during night hours as well.