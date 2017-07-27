Betty Arenson: No way to win if you’re president

In a recent Signal commentary, Jim De Bree jumped on the popular bandwagon of criticizing President Trump. Admittedly, there are things to criticize Trump for, but the mainstream media and Trump-haters in general take it far and away from prudence.

The president’s adult offspring and wife are attacked mercilessly. The youngest son, who was but 10 years old at election time, has been trashed and ridiculed, and too many critics had no problem labeling him autistic.

Shameful.

The referenced commentary asks, “Why would a president make such disgusting remarks about Mika Brzezinski and Megan Kelly?

There’s no overriding excuse for the comments about Kelly, in my opinion. She met him head-on with tough questions, and that’s fair game. However, MSNBC’s Brzezinski and her co-host/boyfriend have been persistently vile in their attacks on Trump.

That couple has a daily television presence with every day a theme of degradation and name-calling of President Trump. They’ve called him the proverbial every name in the book, and the kicker was the day Scarborough called him a name in Yiddish that could not be printed here if I stated its translation.

Trump was non-rebutting from the November 2016 election until late June, when he fired back. Absurdly, these two state Trump is obsessed with them!

Prior presidents didn’t experience this degree of despicability. Had this happened to Barack Obama, there would have been violence in the streets and elsewhere.

For those who think Trump shouldn’t respond at all: 1.He’s been sensible or silent on attacks on his wife, son, Ivanka and the state of his marriage. 2. He’s his own mouthpiece, not a delegator to attack dogs.

3. George Bush did not respond to the insults foisted upon him. He remained a hushed gentleman under the scorn, and as a consequence he left the Oval Office with a reputation for being unable to read or to orate – in short, as a big dunce.

That just goes to show that “acting presidential” doesn’t curtail the scorn at all.

Betty Arenson
Valencia

  • lois eisenberg

    “Nothing burns people who are desperate for attention more than being ignored.”
    The liar-in-chief would freak out at this concept **
    Oh by the way, “Obamacare care is the law of the land” AMEN ***

  • lois eisenberg

    If anyone is deserving of scorn it is the liar-in-chief ***
    “Prior presidents didn’t experience this degree of despicability.”
    This evil man is on the top of list for his despicable behavior ***
    Point in fact:
    Go back to his vile rhetoric during the campaign and now **

  • lois eisenberg

    I meant to say that :
    “Prior presidents didn’t experience this degree of despicability,” because it wasn’t warranted. ***

  • lois eisenberg

    No way to win if you’re your a Fox New commentator **
    Watch out Hannity ****

  • lois eisenberg

    ” Trump’s hardball tactics backfire as ‘skinny repeal’ goes down
    Murkowski’s decisive ‘no’ vote followed threat by interior secretary.”

    The skinny kid from Chicago won *** BINGO,BINGO,BINGO ****

    “The night John McCain killed the GOP’s health-care fight” BRAVO FOR JOHN ***

