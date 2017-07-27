Cher Gilmore: More to expansion than just economic development

Re: “Newhall Ranch opportunities,” The Signal’s editorial published July 22, it’s true that the proposed Newhall Ranch project will provide economic opportunities – and every organization and business in Santa Clarita that will benefit financially came out in numbers to support the county’s approval on July 18. However, there’s more to the appeal of a city than economic growth.

What about the quality of life for people now living here? The newly approved, 30-year expansion of Chiquita Canyon Landfill will guarantee exacerbated truck traffic, toxic air near neighborhood schools and residences, possible contamination of our aquifer, and the dubious “honor” of being home to the biggest dump in the country.

Now the floodplain of Los Angeles’s last free-flowing river is to be paved over for what amounts to a complete new city – just across from the dump.

The developer did a good job on paper of showing how some of the climate-threatening carbon emissions will be offset – but many are on other continents and won’t help the air here.

Plus there’s no mechanism to ensure they’ll be enforceable, verifiable reductions that wouldn’t have occurred anyway.

And how will having electric chargers in every garage (although a good idea) guarantee that the homeowners will buy electric cars? And if they do, what portion of the electricity will be from renewable sources?

Last winter’s rains paused our six-year drought, but long-term projections for this area are for increasing heat, longer periods of drought, and water shortages.

How is it rational to build another 21,000 houses here, when we already have water issues? Where will our fresh water come from as climate change ratchets up?

Anything gained in economic activity by these two monstrous projects will be completely negated by the loss in quality of life for Santa Clarita residents – worsened air pollution, horrible traffic and congestion, probable water rationing, and fewer natural green areas to enjoy.

Cher Gilmore
Newhall

  • Brian Baker

    “The developer did a good job on paper of showing how some of the climate-threatening carbon emissions will be offset – but many are on other continents and won’t help the air here.”

    That statement alone clearly illustrates the insanity of the Cher Gilmores of the world.

    So now we’re supposed to concern ourselves with what China and India are doing when we consider the approval of a housing development here in the SCV? A new factory in Thailand means we have to eliminate 100 new homes here?

    That’s just plain crazy.

  • Ron Bischof

    “The developer did a good job on paper of showing how some of the climate-threatening carbon emissions will be offset – but many are on other continents and won’t help the air here.”

    This explicit statement of your ideology is why you and your fellow travelers desire a supranational system of global “carbon” taxation and redistribution, Ms. Gilmore. The endgame is global central planning of all economic activity by a technocratic elite.

    Your vision is a dystopian authoritarian nightmare and is rejected by the rational who prefer liberty to enslavement.

    Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC:

    “This is the first time in the history of mankind” she said “that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the industrial revolution. That will not happen overnight and it will not happen at a single conference on climate change, be it COP 15, 21, 40 – you choose the number. It just does not occur like that. It is a process, because of the depth of the transformation.”

    Ottmar Edenhofer, co-chair of the IPCC Working Group III:

    “Climate policy has almost nothing to do anymore with environmental protection, says the German economist and IPCC official Ottmar Edenhofer. The next world climate summit in Cancun is actually an economy summit during which the distribution of the world’s resources will be negotiated.”

