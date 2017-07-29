Air quality unhealthy for sensitive individuals in SCV

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 1 hour ago

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in Santa Clarita Valley with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Schools with children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health