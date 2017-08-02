Dick Ramirez: One man’s joys …

By Signal Contributor

I was watching CNN’s wonderful series entitled “The History of Comedy.” This segment began with one of Steve Martin’s eccentric routines. Laughter is such a joy – I was really into the show.

Some time later my wife walked in and asked, “Why are you laughing”?

I answered, “I’m watching skits from SNL on the White House. It’s hilarious.”

She answered, “You must have dozed off. You are no longer watching ‘The History of Comedy.’ You are watching actual live footage of White House current happenings.”

Dick Ramirez

Valencia