Arnold Mann: Like a bull In a China shop

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 13 hours ago

Burning bridges wherever he chooses to be, Donald demeans, degrades, deceives and demoralizes without regard.

His goal is to belittle anyone who dares to defy him. He delights in his psychotic control of people and policies that he continually fails to understand.

His followers still hold on to the misguided hope that he will deliver on his empty promises. However, he could care less as to what he said weeks or months ago since he “spoke with a forked tongue.”

Like Donald in the Oval Office, only the bull thinks he should be in the China shop.

Arnold Mann

Valencia