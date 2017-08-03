Dennis C. Bartash: Diplomacy needed with North Korea

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 13 hours ago

North Korea will continue to advance both its missile and atomic bomb programs. China and Russia have supported the North Koreans with various programs, and it seems as if they will continue to do so.

During the Korean War both China and Russia supported North Korea, and if there was a “shock and awe” attack against North Korea it would probably draw both Russia and China into the conflict as they were drawn into the Korean War in the ’50s.

Some kind of diplomatic action seems the only way to solve the North Korean dilemma. A war is unimaginable because of the loss of life that would result in South Korea and possibly Japan.

Dennis C. Bartash

Canyon Country