Dennis C. Bartash: Diplomacy needed with North Korea

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 13 hours ago

North Korea will continue to advance both its missile and atomic bomb programs. China and Russia have supported the North Koreans with various programs, and it seems as if they will continue to do so.

During the Korean War both China and Russia supported North Korea, and if there was a “shock and awe” attack against North Korea it would probably draw both Russia and China into the conflict as they were drawn into the Korean War in the ’50s.

Some kind of diplomatic action seems the only way to solve the North Korean dilemma. A war is unimaginable because of the loss of life that would result in South Korea and possibly Japan.

Dennis C. Bartash
Canyon Country

 

  lois eisenberg

    “Diplomacy needed with North Korea” INDEED, but you won’t get diplomacy from the
    evil man in the White House ****

  Ron Bischof

    “During the Korean War both China and Russia supported North Korea, and if there was a “shock and awe” attack against North Korea it would probably draw both Russia and China into the conflict as they were drawn into the Korean War in the ’50s.”

    The strategic calculus now is markedly different from that era. Russia is too weak and broke. China’s trading relationships with the US, ROK and Japan are of far more value that the border buffer provided by a Stalinist regime. Also, diplomacy has been conducted for decades without effect.

    The net result if China doesn’t resolve will be a nuclear ROK and Japan with antimissile defenses, something Beijing wishes to avoid.

