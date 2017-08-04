Flood-damaged train tracks repaired

By Jim Holt

Last update: 19 hours ago

Flood-damaged railway tracks in Acton have been fixed and trains allowed to run, a Metrolink spokesman said Friday.

It was a no go for some Metrolink trains the morning after floods compromised railway tracks in Acton late Thursday afternoon, and it was slow going for other trains.

Work crews, however, corrected the problem Friday, Scott Johnson, Metrolink spokesman said.

“The crews have restored the right of way, and track to allow service to operate normally,” he told The Signal Friday.

Heavy sudden rains amounting to 1.25 inches fell on the east side of SCV in 15 minutes and accounted for the bulk of the flooding, Steve Frasher, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works told The Signal.

Hardest hit by the tumultuous weather was Acton where several roads quickly became flooded.

Flooding lifted Metrolink train tracks at Crown Valley Road in Acton shortly after 6:15 p.m. shutting down service to Antelope Valley.

Flooding compromised the train tracks when water washed away rock and dirt – called ballast – used to support the tracks, Johnson said Thursday.

“A certain section of the ballast was swept away by the flash flood,” he said.

On Friday, that damage was repaired.

The sudden downpour and flash floods which affected Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line service Thursday night led to train delays and cancellations Friday morning.

The flash floods, which washed out roads and caused mudslides, also washed out tracks between Metrolink’s Via Princessa and Vincent Grade and Acton stations, according to a news release issued by Metrolink Friday morning.

On Friday morning, Antelope Valley Line trains 200 and 202 between Lancaster and Los Union Station have been canceled.

Due to the track repairs, trains that do operate will likely proceed at reduced speeds, which will lead to delays, Metrolink advised Friday.

Passengers were encouraged to check for service updates at www.metrolinktrains.com or follow @MetrolinkAV on Twitter

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt