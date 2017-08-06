Unhealthy air quality expected in SCV

By Signal Staff

LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in East San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and Pomona Walnut Valley on Sunday, August 6.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in the East San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and Pomona Walnut Valley areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Schools with children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health