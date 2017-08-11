World Police & Fire Games competitor suffers heart attack, rushed to hospital

By Jim Holt

Last update: 50 mins ago

A competitor in the World Police and Fire Games must rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday morning after apparently suffering a heart attack during a mountain bike challege.

The identity and details about the competitor have not been disclosed.

About 9:30 a.m. Friday, at least four fire engines responded to reports of a cardiac arrest near Castaic Lake.

“We had an elder male who collapsed during the mountain bike event,” Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Friday morning.

“He had a cardiac issue,” he said. “He got transported to Henry Mayo.”

The World Police & Fire Games boast more than 60 sporting events, with 70 countries represented and more than 10,000 competitors.

Jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt