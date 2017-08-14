UPDATE: Dragnet near skate park nets one arrest

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Last update: Monday, August 14th, 2017

Four Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies escort a suspect at the conclusion of a search near the 26400 block of Ruether Avenue on Aug. 14, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

More than a dozen heavily-armed deputies shut down an area across from the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Monday as they moved in to arrest one man on suspicion of domestic violence.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station formed a dragnet near the intersection of Ruether Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway.

As deputies with long-barreled firearms positioned themselves around a building on the northwest corner of the intersection, deputies moved in and arrested one man, detaining him in handcuffs.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy secures a vehicle at gunpoint at the scene of a search for a suspect near the 26400 block of Ruether Avenue on Aug. 14, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

“There is one person in custody,” Shirley Miller spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station confirmed, noting the arrest was related to the earlier family disturbance.

Deputies first responded to reports of a woman seen being pushed out of a car, Miller said, noting the vehicle was not moving at the time near the intersection of Golden Triangle Road and Carl Boyer Drive.

“When deputies responded, the female victim directed deputies to his whereabouts,” she said.

Both the suspect and the alleged victim were described by deputies as transients.

Traffic on Centre Pointe Parkway to the east of the scene was shut down as deputies carried out their search.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy takes cover behind an SUV at the scene of a search for a suspect near the 26400 block of Ruether Avenue on Aug. 14, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

