COC offers ‘Degrees with Guarantee’ at Canyon Country Campus

By Signal Staff

Last update: Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

Source: College of the Canyons

In the fall, College of the Canyons will offer several Associate Degrees for Transfer (AD-T) at the Canyon Country campus, including Business Administration, Psychology and Sociology.

These degrees will give transfer students guaranteed admission to a California State University (CSU) school upon completion.

These two-year pathways are offered in online and hybrid (partly online) formats to accommodate the needs of working students.

“We are very excited to offer Business Administration, Sociology and Psychology pathways at the Canyon Country campus,” said Ryan Theule, Vice President of the Canyon Country campus. “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the campus this year, we are eager to serve students with relevant degree pathways including accelerated, evening, and weekend classes, that will help students reach their educational goals with fewer roadblocks on their path toward graduation.”

The AS-T degree in Business Administration will teach students how to analyze financial, economic, legal and management issues related to a business entity as required for upper division work in their business-related major.

The AA-T degree in Psychology will provide students with an introduction to the field of behavior including the major perspectives, scientific foundations and applied areas.

The AA-T degree in Sociology will provide an introduction to the major theoretical perspectives, research methodologies and related sub-areas associated with the field, incorporating the primary courses required for the baccalaureate degree at many four-year colleges and universities.

AS-T degrees were created in response to Senate Bill 1440, a transfer bill that required California community colleges to offer associate degrees for transfer in popular majors. The bill also called upon the CSU system to grant priority admission to California community college students who completed an AA-T or AS-T degree pathway.

While AS-T degrees do not guarantee admission to a particular CSU major or college, they can provide students with a GPA bump when applying to a similar major that is impacted or an impacted non-local CSU school.

For more information about the two-year pathways, visit: Canyon Country Campus – Classes.