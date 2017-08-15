COC offers ‘Degrees with Guarantee’ at Canyon Country Campus

In the fall, College of the Canyons will offer several Associate Degrees for Transfer (AD-T) at the Canyon Country campus, including Business Administration, Psychology and Sociology.

These degrees will give transfer students guaranteed admission to a California State University (CSU) school upon completion.

These two-year pathways are offered in online and hybrid (partly online) formats to accommodate the needs of working students.

“We are very excited to offer Business Administration, Sociology and Psychology pathways at the Canyon Country campus,” said Ryan Theule, Vice President of the Canyon Country campus. “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the campus this year, we are eager to serve students with relevant degree pathways including accelerated, evening, and weekend classes, that will help students reach their educational goals with fewer roadblocks on their path toward graduation.”

The AS-T degree in Business Administration will teach students how to analyze financial, economic, legal and management issues related to a business entity as required for upper division work in their business-related major.

The AA-T degree in Psychology will provide students with an introduction to the field of behavior including the major perspectives, scientific foundations and applied areas.

The AA-T degree in Sociology will provide an introduction to the major theoretical perspectives, research methodologies and related sub-areas associated with the field, incorporating the primary courses required for the baccalaureate degree at many four-year colleges and universities.

AS-T degrees were created in response to Senate Bill 1440, a transfer bill that required California community colleges to offer associate degrees for transfer in popular majors. The bill also called upon the CSU system to grant priority admission to California community college students who completed an AA-T or AS-T degree pathway.

While AS-T degrees do not guarantee admission to a particular CSU major or college, they can provide students with a GPA bump when applying to a similar major that is impacted or an impacted non-local CSU school.

For more information about the two-year pathways, visit: Canyon Country Campus – Classes.

    The state universities get around the requirement of granting students priority review under this program by obtaining “impacted” status. CSUN, the primary transfer school for CoC, is not accepting any local transfer students for the Fall Semester regardless of their completion of transfer requirements. They are, however, accepting international students and the higher tuition that goes along with those students. Also, due to “impaction”, local students need to meet the more stringent transfer requirements of those who apply outside the local geographical location. This means that the SCV has one local state university, yet it is virtually impossible for average students to be accepted. The minor bump they get from this program is not significant enough to give them much of an edge against other students. Because most other California State Universities are in similar situations, and those that aren’t prioritize local students, it is virtually impossible for local transfer students to get into anything other than the least desirable Cal State Universities. The Signal should bring public attention to this!

