Ken Dean: Facing another crisis

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 19 hours ago

It was a good day. Everything went well. For once you can go to bed and not bring the day’s demons with you. You say to yourself, “I’m going to sleep well tonight.”

You look out the window at the night, observing the full moon and the stars embracing the clear night’s sky.

Then you hear a big boom followed by a large flash of blinding light. You don’t have time to think of what it is. You are one of the lucky ones. Days later you wake up in a hospital and learn what the flash was.

We are now at the crossroads of another Cuban Missile Crisis – this one a Korean missile crisis – and the potential of another 1945 Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On one side you have America’s President Trump, and on the other North Koreans dictator Kim Jong Un. Make no mistake: This is the potential of more than rhetoric.

Like Cuba, the deadly missiles are there and ready. I remember at a very young age when I was in the Army Reserve. We were called to the armory and told by the captain to go home, pack and tell your family and employers we were going to war. I remember thinking to myself that I was going to die at a very young age.

Fortunately, President Kennedy used negotiations with diplomacy and convinced the Soviet Union, which put the missiles in Cuba pointing at America, to back down. Not many people knew then or know now how close we came to a nuclear war.

Well, people, here we are again. I guess one of our best defenses now is prayer. Say some for our wonderful peace and freedom.

Ken Dean

Santa Clarita

 

  • lois eisenberg

    “Well, people, here we are again. I guess one of our best defenses now is prayer.” AMEN ***

    • Brian Richards

      How has that been working for you Lois? Millions prayed for the death of Hitler and Stalin and Mao and I’m guessing praying for the end of Kim will be equally futile. I say this not to knock religion or praying, but to acknowledge the futility of praying that a tyrant will end his ways because of prayer.

  • Brian Richards

    Negotiations? We put a blockade and we told them, TOLD THEM, to remove the missles. What Obama, Bush, and Clinton did with North Korea was negotiations. What Trump is doing is TELLING THEM what will happen if they persist. As Churchill said I think, “You don’t negotiate with a tiger while your head is in it’s mouth”. I disagree our best defense is prayer. Our best defense is acknowledging that past negotiations with this person and his father before him were worthless, much like Obama’s negotiation with Iran. They understand one thing only and thus far all we’ve done is embolden them. We seem to be such a stupid and naïve people when it comes to repeating the errors of the past. Have we learned nothing?

  • lois eisenberg

    “North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan as China urges ‘brakes’ on rhetoric” GOOD NEWS ***
    It’s not over yet until the fat lady sings and I understand that she has laryngitis and she has lost weight ****

  • Ron Bischof

    While I appreciate your sentiments and remember the air raid sirens/drills in school during my youth in the ’60s, you miss an important difference: deployed anti-missile defense.

    While not perfect, we should sleep peacefully at night, Mr. Dean.

