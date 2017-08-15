Ken Dean: Facing another crisis

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 19 hours ago

It was a good day. Everything went well. For once you can go to bed and not bring the day’s demons with you. You say to yourself, “I’m going to sleep well tonight.”

You look out the window at the night, observing the full moon and the stars embracing the clear night’s sky.

Then you hear a big boom followed by a large flash of blinding light. You don’t have time to think of what it is. You are one of the lucky ones. Days later you wake up in a hospital and learn what the flash was.

We are now at the crossroads of another Cuban Missile Crisis – this one a Korean missile crisis – and the potential of another 1945 Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On one side you have America’s President Trump, and on the other North Koreans dictator Kim Jong Un. Make no mistake: This is the potential of more than rhetoric.

Like Cuba, the deadly missiles are there and ready. I remember at a very young age when I was in the Army Reserve. We were called to the armory and told by the captain to go home, pack and tell your family and employers we were going to war. I remember thinking to myself that I was going to die at a very young age.

Fortunately, President Kennedy used negotiations with diplomacy and convinced the Soviet Union, which put the missiles in Cuba pointing at America, to back down. Not many people knew then or know now how close we came to a nuclear war.

Well, people, here we are again. I guess one of our best defenses now is prayer. Say some for our wonderful peace and freedom.

Ken Dean

Santa Clarita