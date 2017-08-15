Lynne Winner: Set aside those partisan politics

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 19 hours ago

Regarding the article “Steve Knight Defends health care vote” in a recent Santa Clarita Gazette article, Steve Knight defended his vote on the hasty Republican health care bill by stating, “Democrats, who held the majority in both houses of Congress, slammed (the “Obamacare” Affordable Care Act) through at 11:30 at night with no debate and no Republican input.”

In fact, the ACA went through the same process of any bill. Democrats spent a year working on the Affordable Care Act, with full hearings in multiple committees in both the House and Senate.

The Republican health care bill Steve Knight voted for did not go through this process of regular order.

Hopefully in the future, our House Representative will provide all pertinent facts when explaining the reason behind a vote. Our politicians need to leave these divisive party politics behind.

Steve Knight represents all constituents in our fair district regardless of their party affiliation. In fact, later in this same article he stated he’d like to see a “bipartisan effort made.”

Let us hope a new era of political compromise is on its way. It cannot come too soon.

Lynne Winner

Castaic