Lynne Winner: Set aside those partisan politics

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 19 hours ago

Regarding the article “Steve Knight Defends health care vote” in a recent Santa Clarita Gazette article, Steve Knight defended his vote on the hasty Republican health care bill by stating, “Democrats, who held the majority in both houses of Congress, slammed (the “Obamacare” Affordable Care Act) through at 11:30 at night with no debate and no Republican input.”

In fact, the ACA went through the same process of any bill. Democrats spent a year working on the Affordable Care Act, with full hearings in multiple committees in both the House and Senate.

The Republican health care bill Steve Knight voted for did not go through this process of regular order.

Hopefully in the future, our House Representative will provide all pertinent facts when explaining the reason behind a vote.  Our politicians need to leave these divisive party politics behind.

Steve Knight represents all constituents in our fair district regardless of their party affiliation. In fact, later in this same article he stated he’d like to see a “bipartisan effort made.”

Let us hope a new era of political compromise is on its way. It cannot come too soon.

 

Lynne Winner

Castaic

 

Click here to post a comment

Lynne Winner: Set aside those partisan politics

19 hours ago
2 Comments
Signal Contributor

Regarding the article “Steve Knight Defends health care vote” in a recent Santa Clarita Gazette article, Steve Knight defended his vote on the hasty Republican health care bill by stating, “Democrats, who held the majority in both houses of Congress, slammed (the “Obamacare” Affordable Care Act) through at 11:30 at night with no debate and no Republican input.”

In fact, the ACA went through the same process of any bill. Democrats spent a year working on the Affordable Care Act, with full hearings in multiple committees in both the House and Senate.

The Republican health care bill Steve Knight voted for did not go through this process of regular order.

Hopefully in the future, our House Representative will provide all pertinent facts when explaining the reason behind a vote.  Our politicians need to leave these divisive party politics behind.

Steve Knight represents all constituents in our fair district regardless of their party affiliation. In fact, later in this same article he stated he’d like to see a “bipartisan effort made.”

Let us hope a new era of political compromise is on its way. It cannot come too soon.

 

Lynne Winner

Castaic

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • Brian Richards

    Despite a full of full hearings and multiple hearings, the ACA was passed by congress without ONE Republican vote. Is that the spirit of bipartisanship you seek? Despite being told we could keep our plan, that turned out to be a lie. Despite being told we could keep our doctor, that turned out to be a lie. Despite being told we would save $2,500.00 per year, that turned out to be an epic lie. In my case my premiums have tripled. Despite being told that this would solve the 30 million people who don’t have healthcare, today we still have 24 million people that don’t have it. Many of us that were forced to buy into the new healthcare market, because we were cancelled, now have unaffordable deductibles. In my case, it went up 500%. We read daily of insurance companies leaving unprofitable markets leaving citizens with one, or in some cases, no choices in the individual market. Is this the kind of bipartisanship you’re looking for or did you just author a letter to rant about a bill that never passed to begin with? But hey, at least my wife and I have maternity coverage, which is critical for a 54 year old.

  • Ron Bischof

    Speaking of pertinent facts, PPACA went through the regular order process because Republicans didn’t state in advance they would unanimously vote “No” on any bill produced. The same can’t be said for Democrats dedicated to “compromise” in 2017.

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor
View all posts