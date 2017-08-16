UPDATE: Carjack suspect spotted by victim, tackled by citizen

By Jim Holt

Last update: 11 hours ago

A Canyon Country man accused of carjacking a Toyota Tacoma truck in Bell Gardens was arrested in Canyon Country Tuesday thanks to a savvy quick-thinking carjack victim who allegedly tracked him down, and a bystander who tackled the suspect when confronted.

The incident ended in a confrontation Tuesday afternoon between the man suspected of stealing the pickup truck, who then allegedly arranged to sell the vehicle in an arranged meeting, and the man who had his truck stolen.

Akop Oganesyan, described by deputies as a 32-year-old auto detailer, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, a felony, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Arrest records maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Center show Oganesyan posted bail 12 hours after his arrest.

“The victim was carjacked in the Bell Gardens area by a man posing as a police officer,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted on social media.

“He spotted on Craigslist a vehicle for sale that he believed was his stolen pickup truck.

“Arrangements were made to meet the seller in a shopping center parking lot on Soledad Canyon Road at Whites Canyon Road,” Miller wrote.

“As soon as the victim realized that it is was his truck and the man who allegedly carjacked him, he called 9-1-1.

“When our patrol units arrived on scene, the suspect ran and a citizen chased after him and tackled the suspect until we were able to handcuff him.”

When the suspect was captured, he was allegedly found wearing the police K-9 unit shirt and in possession of a fake police badge, according to Miller.

“We’re glad to have the suspect in custody and many thanks to the citizen who helped us,” she said.

Bell Gardens Police Department is assisting with the investigation of this case.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. based on an update provided by Sheriff’s identifying the vehicle and sex of the victim.

