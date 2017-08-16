Gary Horton: The Deplorable basket spills its wretch

By Gary Horton

Last update: 21 hours ago

A very real American basket of Deplorables just tipped over and spilled its wretched mess all over Charlottesville, staining the American and world media.

Hillary Clinton hit it nearly spot on when she called out, “half of Trump supporters are a basket of deplorables.” Yes, she overshot on the “half” part, but was absolutely right on the deplorable side.

And now, after murder and mayhem and international scandal in Virginia – coupled with a president who had to be badgered for 48 hours before he’d condemn hate speech – we now see in broad daylight who and what these deplorables are.

“Alt-Right” is a make-nice word for xenophobia, homophobia, racism, nationalism, discrimination, separation, militarization, and just about anything you can do or say to raise your own middling and muddling white group at the expense of everyone else perceived as “different from the norm.” It is not right and it is not conservative.

Yes, we’ve seen this all before, and our fathers and grandfathers fought to remove it from the Earth. Alt-Right” is damn close to Nazism, damn close to segregationist, and damn close to taking America back 100 years or more.

To hell with all of these racists, hiding behind their new “Alt-Right” moniker. They are a national disgrace and should be tossed out of the White House, tossed off the airways, and shut down from the web. In the name of free speech, we’re allowing a virus of hate, a repudiation of American values, an adoption of some strange “Ayn Rand meets the Klan” hate movement against just about anyone different than these poorly educated, lost-in-the-shuffle-of-progress, grumbling white folk.

Yes, these, the losers among us, would tell us they’re superior – and we’ve got to isolate the brown ones, the black ones, the gay ones, the Jewish ones, the “anyones” who might take their crappy Walmart jobs away.

I’m not having any of it, and neither should you. No hate speech against any minority, no violence against any group, no defilement of our best American virtues should be further tolerated.

With this, we’ve got to reject the meanness, the implied Trumpist racism and white nationalism quickly and forcefully. Trump won the election and until he’s either impeached, quits, or serves out his term, he remains the rightful president.

But we must still reject his divisionism, reject his implied hate, reject his tacit endorsement of these Alt-Right extremists.

You may think you’re doing OK, that you’re part of the “accepted group.” You may be white, middle class, a proper Republican, doing proper things. But when things really get whipped up, you may find you’re not the “right kind of white” and get tossed in to the real persecution our real minorities already endure.

Maybe you’re a Mason. Maybe you’re Catholic. Maybe you’re Mormon. Maybe you’re short and sickly. Maybe you’ve got dark hair and olive-ish skin. Maybe you’re fat, overweight, and costing our health care too much. And maybe you, too, someday become a hate target for the hate-others.

And beyond this specter of further American dystopia – we’ve already purposely subjected so many to so much violence and terror we see it is indeed possible for America to again go wildly astray as it has so often in the past.

We wholesale slaughtered our American Indian brothers. We kidnapped our Black American brothers from Africa, shipped them to America, and for 400 years made them to slave and build generational wealth for their white tormentors.

Our Chinese and Irish immigrants were made nearly slaves, building railways and working mines. Hispanics, abused in our fields, were forced to work in inhuman conditions so the rest of us could eat cheap food.

And all of these abuses and so many more over so many generations have created deeply embedded social challenges which we still must progressively address if we’re realistically going to face up to our stated American values.

America remains a land of vast inequality and vast variance in potential. White privilege does abound, and if you don’t think so, just consider the son of the white Harvard doctor who then gets a “legacy admission” into the same while an inner-city kid struggles in a tough, poorly funded high school.

We have structural inequality against so many minorities and yet these Alt-Right Neanderthals pump fists over how they, themselves, are so abused. Deplorable rubbish!

Perhaps you’ve heard minorities chant, “No justice, no peace.” I myself used to understand this as some kind of threat. Now I realize it’s no threat at all. It’s a straightforward formula for expected social outcomes anyone should understand.

No justice, no equality, no love, will absolutely result in no peace. Impoverished minorities won’t escape impoverishment and will resort to crime. Rough and unequal justice will create resentment and retaliation. Lack of empathy and acceptance will create friction, unease, and suspicion.

As long as we minimize the importance of social and racial justice, we remain captive of the results of the same.

American values of “liberty and justice for all” in truth means “love your neighbor as yourself.” Equal rights. Equal schools. Equal opportunity. Equal access to health care. It means more than acceptance. It means love your neighbor.

Alt-Right and the varied basket of deplorables marching with tiki torches have turned all this upside down. They are not “alternative conservatives.” They are anti-Americans, plain and simple. Hate and racism is simply that, and nothing else.

These folks and their actions are plainly, bluntly, deplorable. And that our own president tacitly accepts them and employs them is equally deplorable as well.

The “Alt-Right” white nationalist racists must be rejected out of hand and we must re-embrace our best American values.

Gary Horton is a Santa Clarita resident. “Full Speed to Port!” appears Wednesdays in The Signal.

Click here to post a comment

Gary Horton: The Deplorable basket spills its wretch

21 hours ago
10 Comments
Gary Horton

A very real American basket of Deplorables just tipped over and spilled its wretched mess all over Charlottesville, staining the American and world media.

Hillary Clinton hit it nearly spot on when she called out, “half of Trump supporters are a basket of deplorables.” Yes, she overshot on the “half” part, but was absolutely right on the deplorable side.

And now, after murder and mayhem and international scandal in Virginia – coupled with a president who had to be badgered for 48 hours before he’d condemn hate speech – we now see in broad daylight who and what these deplorables are.

“Alt-Right” is a make-nice word for xenophobia, homophobia, racism, nationalism, discrimination, separation, militarization, and just about anything you can do or say to raise your own middling and muddling white group at the expense of everyone else perceived as “different from the norm.” It is not right and it is not conservative.

Yes, we’ve seen this all before, and our fathers and grandfathers fought to remove it from the Earth. Alt-Right” is damn close to Nazism, damn close to segregationist, and damn close to taking America back 100 years or more.

To hell with all of these racists, hiding behind their new “Alt-Right” moniker. They are a national disgrace and should be tossed out of the White House, tossed off the airways, and shut down from the web. In the name of free speech, we’re allowing a virus of hate, a repudiation of American values, an adoption of some strange “Ayn Rand meets the Klan” hate movement against just about anyone different than these poorly educated, lost-in-the-shuffle-of-progress, grumbling white folk.

Yes, these, the losers among us, would tell us they’re superior – and we’ve got to isolate the brown ones, the black ones, the gay ones, the Jewish ones, the “anyones” who might take their crappy Walmart jobs away.

I’m not having any of it, and neither should you. No hate speech against any minority, no violence against any group, no defilement of our best American virtues should be further tolerated.

With this, we’ve got to reject the meanness, the implied Trumpist racism and white nationalism quickly and forcefully. Trump won the election and until he’s either impeached, quits, or serves out his term, he remains the rightful president.

But we must still reject his divisionism, reject his implied hate, reject his tacit endorsement of these Alt-Right extremists.

You may think you’re doing OK, that you’re part of the “accepted group.” You may be white, middle class, a proper Republican, doing proper things. But when things really get whipped up, you may find you’re not the “right kind of white” and get tossed in to the real persecution our real minorities already endure.

Maybe you’re a Mason. Maybe you’re Catholic. Maybe you’re Mormon. Maybe you’re short and sickly. Maybe you’ve got dark hair and olive-ish skin. Maybe you’re fat, overweight, and costing our health care too much. And maybe you, too, someday become a hate target for the hate-others.

And beyond this specter of further American dystopia – we’ve already purposely subjected so many to so much violence and terror we see it is indeed possible for America to again go wildly astray as it has so often in the past.

We wholesale slaughtered our American Indian brothers. We kidnapped our Black American brothers from Africa, shipped them to America, and for 400 years made them to slave and build generational wealth for their white tormentors.

Our Chinese and Irish immigrants were made nearly slaves, building railways and working mines. Hispanics, abused in our fields, were forced to work in inhuman conditions so the rest of us could eat cheap food.

And all of these abuses and so many more over so many generations have created deeply embedded social challenges which we still must progressively address if we’re realistically going to face up to our stated American values.

America remains a land of vast inequality and vast variance in potential. White privilege does abound, and if you don’t think so, just consider the son of the white Harvard doctor who then gets a “legacy admission” into the same while an inner-city kid struggles in a tough, poorly funded high school.

We have structural inequality against so many minorities and yet these Alt-Right Neanderthals pump fists over how they, themselves, are so abused. Deplorable rubbish!

Perhaps you’ve heard minorities chant, “No justice, no peace.” I myself used to understand this as some kind of threat. Now I realize it’s no threat at all. It’s a straightforward formula for expected social outcomes anyone should understand.

No justice, no equality, no love, will absolutely result in no peace. Impoverished minorities won’t escape impoverishment and will resort to crime. Rough and unequal justice will create resentment and retaliation. Lack of empathy and acceptance will create friction, unease, and suspicion.

As long as we minimize the importance of social and racial justice, we remain captive of the results of the same.

American values of “liberty and justice for all” in truth means “love your neighbor as yourself.” Equal rights. Equal schools. Equal opportunity. Equal access to health care. It means more than acceptance. It means love your neighbor.

Alt-Right and the varied basket of deplorables marching with tiki torches have turned all this upside down. They are not “alternative conservatives.” They are anti-Americans, plain and simple. Hate and racism is simply that, and nothing else.

These folks and their actions are plainly, bluntly, deplorable. And that our own president tacitly accepts them and employs them is equally deplorable as well.

The “Alt-Right” white nationalist racists must be rejected out of hand and we must re-embrace our best American values.

Gary Horton is a Santa Clarita resident. “Full Speed to Port!” appears Wednesdays in The Signal.

About the author

View All Posts
Gary Horton

Gary Horton

  • lois eisenberg

    “The alt-right and their actions are plainly, bluntly, deplorable.” YES ***
    ” And that our own president tacitly accepts them and employs them is equally deplorable as well.” YES**
    “The “Alt-Right” white nationalist racists must be rejected out of hand and we must re-embrace our best American values.” YES***
    Take heed one and all Mr. Horton has described doomsday, and if not addressed that is where we are headed ***
    Mr. Horton BRAVO,BRAVO on an excellent opinion column *****

  • Brian Baker

    You crack me up, Horton. All that bleating about the “alt-right”, and not a peep about the equivalent nut jobs on your own side of the aisle.

    The Occupy fools; Black Lives Matter; even those “counter-protesters” in Charlottesville, among many others. What about them?

    Oh, wait… “And all of these abuses and so many more over so many generations have created deeply embedded social challenges…America remains a land of vast inequality and vast variance in potential. White privilege does abound…”.

    So, I guess that as long as you have some kind of historical (and hysterical) claim that somewhere in history your victimhood group “suffered” some kind of “injustice” – as long as you’re not a white Christian male, of course – you’re perfectly free, and even justified, in acting out like a herd of jackals. Is that it?

    This is the same kind of lunacy we see in so much of the Middle East, where tribal and religious factionalism, based on “grievances” going back hundreds of years or more, has led to the mess that area is today.

    And yet there you are, making excuses for exactly the same kind of behavior taking place here.

    Good grief.

  • lois eisenberg

    “Hillary Clinton hit it nearly spot on when she called out, “half of Trump supporters are a basket of deplorables.” BINGO**
    And she was spot on when she declared Trump unfit to be President as attested by his evil ways **
    Now let’s here about the Aboutism’s and Themisms ???????

  • Bill Reynolds

    Go back to bragging on your vacation and weekend jaunts as you make much more sense telling us about your wonderful lifestyle.

  • lois eisenberg

    “To the Members of the United States Congress:”
    “I call on you to demand that the White House immediately fire all members of the president’s top circle who are closely tied to the white nationalist neo-Nazi movement responsible for the terror in Charlottesville — including Stephen Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, and Stephen Miller.”

  • Gil Mertz

    And what did Gary say when ex-president Obama refused to condemn radical Islamic terrorists? NOTHING

    And what did Gary say when ex-president Obama actually welcomed Black Lives Matter deplorables into the White House? NOTHING

    Gary’s outrage only surfaces if a politician has a (R) next to his name. Talk about deplorable, Gary.

  • Gil Mertz

    “…We kidnapped our Black American brothers from Africa, shipped them to America, and for 400 years made them to slave and build generational wealth for their white tormentors…”

    No, WE didn’t Gary. I can’t speak for your family tree but mine was actually part of the Union army who fought and died to end slavery, unlike your Democratic Party that fought to keep it. You apparently have much to be ashamed about Gary but don’t speak for the vast majority of Americans who do not share your dark values.

  • Brian Richards

    You might have some credibility had you authored a similar column denouncing the tactics of the far left Gary. However, I don’t believe you do have any credibility because you continue to see the world through your leftist prism. Why don’t 10’s of millions of people like me have a problem with what the President said? Am I a racist? Do I hate all minorities and just embrace white people, other than Jews of course? Do I long for the days of slavery? Or is that simply being white and enjoying my privilege is enough to condemn me and my thoughts and demand my silence? Can there be no redemption for people like me unless I bow to your alter of political correctness? You have learned nothing about what happened in November and it’s causes. It’s not a few dipstick Nazis in Virginia that are ruining this country. Those wackjobs have always been around. No Gary, it’s people like you who think a few dozen of these vile pieces of filth represent all white people that is the problem. Now, feel free to carry on with your hysterics. Can’t wait for the next column.

  • Ron Bischof

    You moved from a deserved condemnation to collective guilt, Gary. That’s faulty logic.

  • Steve Lunetta

    “They are a national disgrace and should be tossed out of the White House, tossed off the airways, and shut down from the web. In the name of free speech, we’re allowing a virus of hate…”
    Very disappointed, Gary. You seem to be saying that the Constitution does not apply to some people. No, Gary, no. These nuts have every right to spout this tripe. We have the freedom to ignore it. But if we begin to pick who has free speech and who does not, we have lost our country.

Gary Horton

Gary Horton
View all posts