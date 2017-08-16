Jim Horton: Is global warming a plan to enrich some?

“Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.” So said Sir Winston Churchill.

Socialism, liberalism, progressive – it’s all the same. It spells misery for all who are forced to live under it. It seems that those who are imbued with the desire to help also seem to be the ones who cannot see the damage they do.

California just passed a large gas and auto tax increase. This is to fix our failing road system. Is it just me, or does this seem like deja vu all  over again?

We have elected a fool as governor and we must wonder about a constituency that would do that to itself. Is this state peopled with sheep that line up and ask to be sheared? It certainly looks that way.

Why is there no push-back? Why do we take these abuses without a murmur? One voting district has moved to recall its representative. Where are the rest of us?

Global warming is a hot button for some individuals. They think that only if they spend massive amounts of money can they ensure that their predictions don’t come true.

One question; where is the proof that No. 1, it is getting warmer and No. 2, that it is caused by humans? A volcano spews up more in a week than man has done in your lifetime.

We see that Al Gore has become quite wealthy over the last 10 years. Obama increased his net worth by a huge amount. Whenever there is a story about someplace going under water, you later hear what really happens but you have to dig for the truth.  Global warming is a scam. Follow the money.

 

Jim Horton

Valencia

  • Mike Risk

    You can fix ignorant, but you can’t fix stupid. You need to decide which of these you wish to be. Yes, it’s getting warmer. Do your homework. Yes, humans are doing it. Do your homework. No, it’s not volcanoes…sigh…

  • lois eisenberg

    Just sent a LTE to the Signal on this same subject Climate Change.
    Point in fact:
    “A new government report just came out about climate change and it doesn’t paint a pretty picture”
    “Human activities are manly responsible for this horrific damaging and cruel change of events that
    is happening to our precious Mother Earth”
    All TRUE and not FAKE NEWS *******

  • stephan011

    Bottom line is:

    1. we are dumping massive amounts of CO2 into our atmosphere where it is accumulating.

    2. CO2 traps heat, the more CO2, the more heat.

    It is impossible that we are not heating the planet. Everything else, is details.

    • You must use your first and last name as your display name to comment on The Signal’s website.

  • Dirk McGivens

    Of course it is, the trying scaring us with the Oil Crisis in the 70’s only to STILL be using oil 40 years later just at an inflated price, its the same with Global Warming, they want to SCARE you that its coming when the Earth like everything else evolves and moves in seasons. Global Warming is a scam

  • Nathan Bousfield

  • The claims
    “One question; where is the proof that No. 1, it is getting warmer and No. 2, that it is caused by humans? A volcano spews up more in a week than man has done in your lifetime.”
    are absurd and illustrates the mindless parroting of denier falsehoods.

    Here is what the American Meteorological Society has to say:
    “It is clear from extensive scientific evidence that the dominant cause of the rapid change in climate of the past half century is human-induced increases in the amount of atmospheric greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide (CO2)”
    http://www.ametsoc.org/policy/2012climatechange.html

    And here is what our best scientific universities have to say:
    Massachusetts Institute of Technology
    “Report: Human activity fuels global warming”
    http://web.mit.edu/newsoffice/2007/climate.html

    NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory | California Institute of Technology
    Climate change: How do we know?
    “The current warming trend is of particular significance because most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 percent probability) to be the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and proceeding at a rate that is unprecedented over decades to millennia.”
    https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/

    Stanford University
    “A large body of scientific information indicates that global climate change is unequivocal, almost certainly is caused mostly by human activities, is already causing significant harm, and as it continues, holds great risks for our future.”
    https://pangea.stanford.edu/programs/outreach/climatechange/

    California Institute of Technology
    Climate Change Science
    “Greenhouse gases are accumulating in Earth’s atmosphere as a result of human activities, causing surface air temperatures and subsurface ocean temperatures to rise.”
    http://web.gps.caltech.edu/classes/ese148a/NASclimatechange.pdf

    Columbia University
    “The Greenhouse Effect and Global Warming”
    “With higher CO2 concentrations come expectations of a stronger greenhouse effect and therefore warmer global temperatures.”
    http://www.columbia.edu/~vjd1/greenhouse.htm

    As for “A volcano spews up more in a week than man has done in your lifetime.”
    would the letter writer try to find the Mt. Pinatubo eruption in the carbon dioxide record as observed by the Mauna Loa Observatory.
    https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/full.html

  • jack dale

    According to the USGS volcanoes emit less than 1% of the CO2 emissions of humans.

    Gore’s source of wealth:
    Inheritance – rich father
    Sale of Current TV – $70,000,000
    Apple stocks – $45,000,000
    Google stocks – $30 – 40 million
    Everything you use your iPhone or “Google it” you add to his wealth.

