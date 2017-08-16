Jim Horton: Is global warming a plan to enrich some?

“Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.” So said Sir Winston Churchill.

Socialism, liberalism, progressive – it’s all the same. It spells misery for all who are forced to live under it. It seems that those who are imbued with the desire to help also seem to be the ones who cannot see the damage they do.

California just passed a large gas and auto tax increase. This is to fix our failing road system. Is it just me, or does this seem like deja vu all over again?

We have elected a fool as governor and we must wonder about a constituency that would do that to itself. Is this state peopled with sheep that line up and ask to be sheared? It certainly looks that way.

Why is there no push-back? Why do we take these abuses without a murmur? One voting district has moved to recall its representative. Where are the rest of us?

Global warming is a hot button for some individuals. They think that only if they spend massive amounts of money can they ensure that their predictions don’t come true.

One question; where is the proof that No. 1, it is getting warmer and No. 2, that it is caused by humans? A volcano spews up more in a week than man has done in your lifetime.

We see that Al Gore has become quite wealthy over the last 10 years. Obama increased his net worth by a huge amount. Whenever there is a story about someplace going under water, you later hear what really happens but you have to dig for the truth. Global warming is a scam. Follow the money.

Jim Horton

Valencia