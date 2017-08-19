Unhealthy air quality expected for Saturday

By Signal Staff

Last update: Saturday, August 19th, 2017

Gary Muller charges his electric BMW i3 at Whole Foods Market on Valencia Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Electric cars are a good option for reducing ozone emissions and helping to clean up the environment. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Air quality is again expected to be unhealthy on Saturday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in Santa Clarita Valley with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children  with sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Click here to post a comment

Unhealthy air quality expected for Saturday

August 19, 2017, 10:21 am
2 Comments
Signal Staff
Gary Muller charges his electric BMW i3 at Whole Foods Market on Valencia Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Electric cars are a good option for reducing ozone emissions and helping to clean up the environment. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Air quality is again expected to be unhealthy on Saturday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in Santa Clarita Valley with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children  with sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

  • Gary Bierend

    Nonsense. According to the AQMD website (whose link you provided), as of 2:45 Saturday afternoon the air quality is “Moderate”, registering 67 on their scale. The range for “Unhealthy for sensitive groups” is between 101 and 150. Where do you get your information?

  • Gary Bierend

    On further review, I realized that the article said the air quality was to be unhealthy on Saturday, the info I quoted was for Sunday, so I did a little research. Here is an animation of the air quality for Saturday, again, from the AQMD link provided in the article. Bear in mind the yellow areas are “moderate” air quality:

    https://files.airnowtech.org/airnow/2017/20170819/anim_aqi_losangeles_ca.gif

    Still not “unhealthy, all day long. Perhaps you should stop posting these “sky is falling” predictions that are so easily debunked.

Signal Staff

Signal Staff
View all posts