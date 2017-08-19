Unhealthy air quality expected for Saturday

By Signal Staff

Last update: Saturday, August 19th, 2017

Air quality is again expected to be unhealthy on Saturday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in Santa Clarita Valley with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children with sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health