Vietnam Veterans of America continue to fight

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: Sunday, August 20th, 2017

President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355, speaks to his club members on available information for veterans at their monthly meetup in Santa Clarita on Sunday August 20, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

The Vietnam Veterans of America held their monthly meeting on Sunday and discussed the latest events and issues surrounding the veteran community.

“Most people don’t know about it,” said president of Chapter 355, Nick Callas, about the veteran group that currently holds over 70,000 members.

Chapter 355 includes veterans from Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and the San Fernando and Antelope valleys.

Although the group started out as a support for Vietnam veterans specifically, they have now expanded to help newer veterans returning from Afghanistan and Iraq.

During the meeting, veterans were reminded to seek out their Agent Orange benefits, a program made available to veterans who were exposed to  tactical herbicides the U.S. military sprayed in the jungles of Vietnam.

“I’d say 80 percent of the veterans know their benefits,” said Callas. “But it took me 25 years  of being out of the military all together before I knew there was VA benefits.”

“Nobody tells you on an active duty level. When you sign out, you sign out and they whisk you away.” he said.

Using his benefits to their full potential is Second Vice President of Chapter 355, Bruce Millhench, 68. He has undergone nine surgeries so far due to illnesses caused by Agent Orange.

“We didn’t know about [Agent Orange] until the mid to late 70’s. It was causing people being sick.” said Millhench.

Millhench claimed that “the government tried to deny it for a long time,” but that he was eventually able to get his benefits and is now “one hundred percent disability dependent.”

Going forward, the Vietnam Veterans of America aim to grow their awareness and help as many veterans as they can.

The Vietnam Veterans of America meet the third Sunday of every month.

 

  • Mike Yates

    Americans Must Step Up To the Line And Protect Veteran Rights
    Many Americans believe all Vietnam Veterans receive healthcare from VA hospitals. They are wrong! The VA denies health care and lost wage compensation to all Vietnam Veterans whose feet did not touch the ground or who did not patrol the inland waterways of that country.
    Navy and Fleet Marine personnel served in the offshore waters on battle stations providing continuous naval gunfire support, search and rescue, and aircraft carrier support and protection. They also served on submarines in the offshore Vietnam waters.
    In January of 1991, the United States Congress, by unanimous consent of both House and Senate, passed a law acknowledging that components of herbicides (mainly Agent Orange) extensively sprayed over the Vietnamese countryside were the cause of major health problems to all of the men who fought that War.

    In 2002, without consulting Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs revoked the eligibility of certain Vietnam War veterans to receive VA Benefits for service-connected disabilities granted by that law. Since that time, the list of cancers and other life-threatening illnesses has grown and the number of Vietnam War veterans who have succumbed to these major medical conditions has increased at an alarming rate.
    These offshore Veterans are currently dying in poverty because of medical bills that should have been covered by their VA benefits. They are dying without the dignity and respect they deserve as disabled American veterans and casualties of war.

    This is an issue the American Public needs to know about so they can demand their Congressional representatives to support legislation currently before the House (HR-299) and Senate (S-422) that would restore these lost VA benefits. All Americans should be ashamed of how our government is treating Veterans, from Vietnam to our current conflicts.

    Because of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 any new law must ensurE that most new spending is offset by spending cuts or added revenue. Congress doesn’t seem to have a problem finding ways to pay for Bills related helping other countries(including Vietnam for the cleanup of Agent Orange (Public Law No: 114-113). so they shouldn’t have a problem finding a way to pay for a Bill that is going to help our Veterans that served our country during a very unpopular “conflict”. Vietnam was a Country we were at war with and we can find the money to clean up up the Toxins in Vietnam but not the funds to help the Veterans that served off the coast of that Country and are now suffering from diseases that may of been caused by Agent Orange, this is very sad.

    Only the American Public can bring about the needed changes by contacting their Senators and Representatives and demanding they take action. Tell them to vote for S-422 and HR-299, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2017, which will help solve the problem of the offshore Vietnam Veterans while they are still alive.

    Mike Yates
    Blue Water Navy Awareness on Facebook
    WE WERE THERE TOO on Facebook
    thebluewaternavyawareness@gmail.com

