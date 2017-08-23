Neal: Thanks to the loving nurses at Henry Mayo

Last update: Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017

My son Michael was recently hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Unfortunately, he lost his battle with cancer.

Everyone at the hospital was just wonderful, kind and considerate. They treated all of us with such care that it was overwhelming. They recorded my son’s heartbeat and then inserted it in a teddy bear so his daughters would always have their Dad close to them and could hear his heartbeat.

It was such a loving gift! I can’t remember all his nurses’ names, but I do remember Danielle, Jonathan and a CNA named Angel.

The night before Michael passed, Angel came into the room checking on his patient. He saw that Michael wasn’t eating, and he decided to feed him so he would eat.

As a mother I just cried because it was the sweetest thing to see that Angel cared that much. All of the nursing staff were all so kind. I’m sorry I can’t remember all their names, but I will never forget them.

I just want everyone to know how wonderful this hospital is. Thank you again for all the great care that Michael received. May God bless all of you.

Nancy Neal

Santa Clarita