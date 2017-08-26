UPDATE: Man dies after vehicle falls 300 feet down embankment and catches fire

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: Saturday, August 26th, 2017

A man died after his vehicle fell 300 feet down an embankment off of Agua Dulce Canyon Road and caught fire.

Two witnesses reported traveling on Highway 14 when they saw a vehicle fall off the embankment of Agua Dulce Canyon Road. When they arrived on scene they said the individual was injured and barely breathing.

Units with L.A. County Fire performed CPR on the individual at the scene of the incident.

L.A. County Fire confirmed that the man was dead on arrival.

The incident was reported around 5:48 p.m. and units with L.A. County Fire had to put out the vehicle fire. The fire did not spread to the surrounding brush.