UPDATE: Man dies after vehicle falls 300 feet down embankment and catches fire

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: Saturday, August 26th, 2017

A man died after being involved in a traffic collision where their vehicle fell 300 feet down an embankment off of Agua Dulce Canyon Road and caught fire. Christian Monterrosa/The Signal

A man died after his vehicle fell 300 feet down an embankment off of Agua Dulce Canyon Road and caught fire.

Two witnesses reported traveling on Highway 14 when they saw a vehicle fall off the embankment of Agua Dulce Canyon Road. When they arrived on scene they said the individual was injured and barely breathing.

Units with L.A. County Fire performed CPR on the individual at the scene of the incident.

L.A. County Fire confirmed that the man was dead on arrival.

The incident was reported around 5:48 p.m. and units with L.A. County Fire had to put out the vehicle fire. The fire did not spread to the surrounding brush.

 

 

 

 

  • Blizard W.

    It's heartbreaking to find out that someone you love has been lost in such a horrible tragedy. May the love of Family, friends and above all our Almighty Heavenly Father give the victims family comfort and strength. And peace as in the promise in Revelation 21:4 And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away."
