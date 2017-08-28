4 injured after Golden Valley High volleyball team’s bus catches fire

By Austin Dave

Last update: 14 hours ago

Four people were injured after their high school athletic team’s bus caught fire near Acton on Monday night, a student and a fire official confirmed.

Flames erupted from the bus carrying Golden Valley High’s volleyball team shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Ed Pickett.

Video posted to Twitter shows the vehicle pulled to the southbound shoulder of Highway 14. Seconds later, bright orange flames can be seen consuming the bus’ rear-end.

Guys our bus got caught on fire and we're stuck on the side of the freeway THIS CRAZYYYYY pic.twitter.com/B210pnVUk1 — p🌞w (@riosspaola10) August 29, 2017

Three ambulances were requested, Pickett said. At least four people were being treated for smoke inhalation.

A first alarm response was also requested as part of a standard protocol, the fire official said.

The team had played a game in the Antelope Valley, according to the school’s website. It’s unclear how many students were on board the bus at the time or why the vehicle caught fire.