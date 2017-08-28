Three more teens arrested for aiding in Instagram pranks

By Gina Ender

Three Santa Clarita male teens were arrested on Aug. 25 for allegedly serving as accomplices in a series of Instagram pranks at the end of July.

“They were the ones that were videotaping the primary suspect who we initially cited,” Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station spokesperson Shirley Miller told The Signal Monday. “These other individuals were likes the ones behind the camera.”

The 14-year-old prankster featured in the Instagram videos was arrested Aug. 3 for vandalism and theft after taking a bowling pin from a bowling alley, pouring a Slurpee on himself at a 7-Eleven and stealing a pizza from Domino’s and chicken from Popeye’s.

The three teens arrested on Aug. 25, all local Santa Clarita students, were also charged with vandalism and theft, Miller said.

“They were involved with the commission of a crime even though they were not the ones who did it,” Miller said.

After being cited, the teens were released to their parents, according to Miller. They will appear in court in September.

“With the aid of multiple tips received from the public, the investigation immediately led to the identification of the primary suspect in the videos,” Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said in a Facebook post Friday.

Reported incidents were investigated by the sheriff’s Career Offenders, Burglary, and Robbery Apprehension Team.