Barry Hoelscher: Where’s the monument

21 hours ago

Thanks for your Aug. 24 article on the Fallen Warriors Monument. Unfortunately, you failed to mention its location! Where will it be installed?

Semper Fi,

Barry Hoelscher

Editor’s note: As the Aug. 24 article notes in its first sentence, the Fallen Warriors Monument will be installed at the Veterans Historical Plaza, which is a small park in Newhall that honors veterans.