Power outages in Canyon Country

By Signal Staff

Last update: Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

As the excessive heat built Tuesday evening, two power outages were reported in Canyon Country affecting 339 residents.

Southern California Edison reported an outage at 4:50 p.m. affecting 181 customers. Crews were analyzing the cause of that outage, and estimated power would be restored by 9 p.m.

A second outage was reported at 5:42 p.m. affecting 158 customers. The utility company reported it was analyzing the cause of that outage as well. A rough estimate of 10:30 p.m. was given to restore power.