Power outages in Canyon Country

By Signal Staff

Last update: Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

Power lines are silhouetted as the sunsets over Santa Clarita Oct. 20, 2016.. Signal file photo.

As the excessive heat built Tuesday evening, two power outages were reported in Canyon Country affecting 339 residents.

Southern California Edison reported an outage at 4:50 p.m. affecting 181 customers. Crews were analyzing the cause of that outage, and estimated power would be restored by 9 p.m.

A second outage was reported at 5:42 p.m. affecting 158 customers. The utility company reported it was analyzing the cause of that outage as well. A rough estimate of 10:30 p.m. was given to restore power.

August 29, 2017, 6:51 pm
1 Comment
Signal Staff
  • Schmaltzy

    How can Stevenson Ranch be scheduled to be w/o power this Friday with temps in the low 100s? Ridiculous.