Upstairs closet catches fire on Bidwell Lane

By Gina Ender

Last update: 7 hours ago

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

A fire broke out in a Valencia house Tuesday afternoon during the heat of the day and was put out in less than half an hour.

The closet in an upstairs bedroom caught fire on the 27100 block of Bidwell Lane, according to Vanessa Lozano, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

L.A. County Fire was called at 2:09 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:16 p.m. The fire was knocked down at 2:35 p.m.

The fire department had all units on scene, according to Lozano.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of 2:45 p.m., Lozano said.

About the author

Gina Ender

Gina Ender

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

  • Carol Hadenough

    Scary! I have a large window that directly faces the hot, afternoon sun. The hot sun actually melted my curtains and they started to burn! I’m so glad I was home when it happened!