Upstairs closet catches fire on Bidwell Lane

By Gina Ender

Last update: 7 hours ago

10 SHARES Share Tweet

A fire broke out in a Valencia house Tuesday afternoon during the heat of the day and was put out in less than half an hour.

The closet in an upstairs bedroom caught fire on the 27100 block of Bidwell Lane, according to Vanessa Lozano, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

L.A. County Fire was called at 2:09 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:16 p.m. The fire was knocked down at 2:35 p.m.

The fire department had all units on scene, according to Lozano.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of 2:45 p.m., Lozano said.