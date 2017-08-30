Karla H. Edwards: Speaking out on other opinions

Thank you for publishing the Aug. 22 column by Peggy Stabile headlined “Best policy: honor transgenders’ service.” We all need to speak out whenever the uninformed air their opinions and seek to influence people to view others as “different.”

I appreciate Mrs. Stabile’s extensive research and her sharing her personal experience.

Karla H. Edwards is a Valencia resident.

 

  • lois eisenberg

    “We all need to speak out whenever the uninformed air their opinions and seek to influence people to view others as “different.”
    My sentiments 10% *****

    • lois eisenberg

      OOPS I mean 100% *****

  • lois eisenberg

    Just wrote a letter to the editor to a different newspaper decrying the treatment and humiliation that the transgenders
    are going through at this time.
    The injustice is staggering .
    To all Transgenders God Bless You ***