Richard Oster: Freedom by the numbers
By Signal Contributor
Last update: 3 hours ago
Numbers that built and united this nation:
4,543 – The number of words in the Constitution of the United States
3,500 – The number of words in the Magna Carta
1,458 – The number of words in the Declaration of Independence
462 – The number of words in the Bill of Rights
272 – The number of words in the Gettysburg Address
A number that is destroying and dividing this nation:
140 – The number of characters in a tweet.
Richard Oster
Santa Clarita
