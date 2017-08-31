Richard Oster: Freedom by the numbers

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

Numbers that built and united this nation:

4,543 – The number of words in the Constitution of the United States
3,500 – The number of words in the Magna Carta
1,458 – The number of words in the Declaration of Independence
462 – The number of words in the Bill of Rights
272 – The number of words in the Gettysburg Address
A number that is destroying and dividing this nation:
140 – The number of characters in a tweet.

Richard Oster
Santa Clarita

Click here to post a comment

Richard Oster: Freedom by the numbers

3 hours ago
1 Comment
Signal Contributor

Numbers that built and united this nation:

4,543 – The number of words in the Constitution of the United States
3,500 – The number of words in the Magna Carta
1,458 – The number of words in the Declaration of Independence
462 – The number of words in the Bill of Rights
272 – The number of words in the Gettysburg Address
A number that is destroying and dividing this nation:
140 – The number of characters in a tweet.

Richard Oster
Santa Clarita

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • lois eisenberg

    “Freedom by the numbers”
    Richard “I Love It”