Richard Oster: Freedom by the numbers

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Numbers that built and united this nation:

4,543 – The number of words in the Constitution of the United States

3,500 – The number of words in the Magna Carta

1,458 – The number of words in the Declaration of Independence

462 – The number of words in the Bill of Rights

272 – The number of words in the Gettysburg Address

A number that is destroying and dividing this nation:

140 – The number of characters in a tweet.

Richard Oster

Santa Clarita