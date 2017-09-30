Suspicious death at Bridgeport Marketplace under investigation

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 46 mins ago

A deceased male was discovered hanging from a tree in the Bridgeport Marketplace at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The incident is being treated as a “suspicious death” by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Homicide is on the scene,” said Sgt. Price of the Newhall Station about the investigation.

The discovery prompted a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and local paramedic agencies.

“We were on the scene for about 20 minutes,” Supervisor Bernard Peters of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The Signal will update this story as more information becomes apparent.