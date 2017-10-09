Biographer to Sign New Book

By Jason Schaff

Last update: 6 hours ago

Journalist and biographer Douglass K. Daniel will be signing his new book “Anne Bancroft: A Life” on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Valencia Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

It is the first biography to cover the entire scope of the life and career of the actress, best known for playing Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate” and for her Oscar-winning performance in “The Miracle Worker.”

Daniel is an editor and writer with the Washington D.C. bureau of the Associated Press. His previous books are “Tough as Nails: The Life and Films of Richard Brooks;” “Harry Reasoner: A Life in the News;” and “Lou Grant : The Making of TV’s Top Newspaper Drama.”