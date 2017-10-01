Thief allegedly burglarizes neighbors house in Saugus

By Christian Monterrosa

A 22 year old man was arrested on Sunday morning after residents reported a break in at the 22500 block of Tulip Court in Saugus.

A woman was home with her two children when they heard noise coming from the first floor of their home, according to Sgt. Mike Konecny of the SCV Sheriff’s Department.

When the burglar realized there were people in the house, he fled the scene and “jumped over some walls.”

Deputies apprehended the suspect several houses away at around 3 a.m. and was found to be in possession of some property from inside the home.

The suspect has been charged with residential burglary and was later identified as the neighbor who lives across the street from the home he allegedly burglarized.

The homeowner later thanked the SCV Sheriff’s Department via Facebook for their quick response.

“I just want to send out a huge praise to our local sheriffs for doing an AMAZING job and catching the man. They handled myself and the situation with great ease,” she said.