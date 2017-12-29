First-Person Narrative Stories Sought

By Signal Staff

First-Person Narrative stories sought

Signal Multimedia is inviting the public to contribute personalized inspiring, heartfelt stories or photos for a new weekly Our Community section.

We’re looking for human-interest stories depicting a life-changing event or experience a member of the Santa Clarita Valley had, how it affected a person’s life, how a person coped with the challenge or how a person changed as a result of the experience.

We believe readers will enjoy hearing from local community voices, and benefit from learning how people faced adversity and overcame challenges.

Topics will cover the gamut from first-person narratives, to faith, families, education, social causes, the arts, and first person narratives where writers can share their own inspiring, heartfelt stories or photos.

Stories and photos on events, milestones and issues submitted by people who want to put a special spotlight on their own community will be published in print and online. All contributors will be given credit for their material whether stories, columns or photos.

Our Community Submissions

Publication: Wednesdays

Story Length: 500 words (can be shorter or longer depending on the story and is approved by Editor).

Photos: Attach photos as a jpg file to an email. Include photo credit and please provide photo caption information.

Community: Be sure to let us know what community you, as the writer, live in – e.g. Valencia, Stevenson Ranch, etc.

Deadline: The section is assembled every Monday, however, we generally have a backlog of material to publish so publication by a certain date cannot be guaranteed.

Turnaround: Due to the volume of stories and photos submitted, we currently have a backlog of material waiting to be published in the section. Once a story is submitted, there may be weeks of waiting time; however, we always notify contributors of their publication date.

Email: ourcommunity@signalscv.com