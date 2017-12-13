Local School Needs Our Help

By Signal Contributor

By Shawna Gorin, Santa Clarita Contributor

It is a parent’s greatest hope to succeed in raising empathetic, smart, and well-mannered children. Much of this is learned in school, as children spend many hours being guided by their teachers. Having found Alpha Kidz International Learning Academy in Canyon Country has been a blessing. Their program brings out the very best in the children (pre k-6) that it serves. The school has allowed these children to flourish academically in ways that seem almost impossible! The students here have all tested gifted, and are taught to think outside the box. Much of this is possible with the 13-1 student teacher ratio.

The director of the school, Mrs. Jessie Kodish began her journey in her home as a tutor and day care provider. Today, she continues to live in one room in her home, and the rest of her house is outfitted as a preschool. This woman is truly amazing and has a true gift in teaching. She never had children of her own, but treats every child at her school as if they were her own. The kids all love her and Alpha Kidz.

Mrs. Kodish eventually expanded, and acquired a small space where she could continue educating. As it came time for the children to move on, the parents strongly encouraged Mrs. Kodish to open a school that would cater to elementary age children, and that is when Mrs. Kodish opened her elementary school across the parking lot of her preschool. Mrs. Kodish has made every effort possible to keep the cost affordable, despite the cost of rising rents, wages, and other associated costs of operating a school, so that middle class working families can continue to send their children here. Now several years later, the Kodish’s have been forced to give back one half of their school and placing all the children in a small indoor space. They don’t have a playground and the kids have no concept of it being day or night outside. Mrs. Kodish hosts park days once a week, but it simply isn’t enough.

The Alpha Kidz International Learning Academy is small and has barely enough space to accommodate the kids. The establishment is located in a parking lot that now has a 7-Eleven and a bar. These businesses were not there when the school began. This is not the ideal environment for children. There is a great desire to relocate, but with cost inflation the Kodish’s simply can’t do it alone. The last couple weeks have been amazing watching the children come up with ideas to raise money for Alpha Kidz. This is just another example of how these children are taught to be kind and giving.

As Parents, we are reaching out to the community for help. Please help us make this holiday season a memorable one by preserving Alpha Kidz. Please donate to this worthy cause at https://www.youcaring.com/alphakidz-1007322, and by spreading the word.

Happy Holidays!