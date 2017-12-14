My patients won’t survive the GOP Senate tax plan

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 hour ago

4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kyle Ragins, MD, MBA

Andrew had no way of knowing that his bleeding gums were the first sign of a deadly illness. He was 32 years old, he expected to be healthy for many years to come.

This week, the future of my patients, like Andrew, depends on whether House Republicans, like local Representative Steve Knight, vote to pass a tax bill that would decimate our country’s health insurance markets. As an emergency medicine doctor who practices at Antelope Valley Hospital, I care less about political games and more about the stories of my patients like Andrew.

I met Andrew as his doctor in the emergency department. While his bleeding gums didn’t seem like an emergency, his white blood cell count came back astronomically high, and the diagnosis was clear: Andrew had leukemia. Without care, Andrew would die.

When I told Andrew, his reaction was surprising. It was a sigh of relief. “Thank god I signed up for health insurance last month.”

Andrew was a construction worker, who had just been making ends meet and had gone without health insurance for a long time. Out of sheer luck, a month prior he had signed up for health insurance with Kaiser Permanente for the first time in years. Andrew was transferred to a Kaiser Permanente hospital, where he received a bone marrow transplant and a possible cure for his deadly condition.

I hate to think what would have happened if Andrew wasn’t lucky enough to have signed up for health insurance the month prior.

Sadly, I know firsthand what would have happened. I see uninsured patients in my emergency department on a daily basis. We stabilize them as best we can, but getting them follow up with the specialists they need is an incredible challenge, and many suffer, and even die, from lack of access to care.

If the Republicans have their way, people like Andrew will no longer be able to afford health insurance and I will see many more patients who aren’t lucky enough to be insured when they find out they have a deadly illness.

After major public opposition defeated multiple attempts to take health insurance away from Americans, the Republicans have now hidden a sneaky repeal of the Affordable Care Act in their tax bill. The Senate tax bill repeals the individual responsibility provision, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will lead to 13 million Americans losing health insurance and health insurance premiums rising 10%. The impact is even worse for my older patients, who are most in need, the AARP estimates premiums for people over 50 would increase up to $1,500.

Repeal of the individual responsibility provision, which requires that everyone have health insurance if they can afford it, is being sold by Republicans as relief for working families, but its repeal will actually increase health care costs for millions of families. The individual responsibility provision is about increasing access to care, by keeping premiums lower for all of us when younger, and healthier people, are included in the health insurance market. Repealing this provision is effectively a “repeal without replacement” that many Republicans said they wanted to avoid, but now the Senate Republicans have voted through a tax bill that includes exactly that. It is up to our representatives in the House, including Steve Knight, to stand up and demand that this sneaky repeal be removed from the tax bill.

What makes things worse is that my patients will suffer just so that the wealthiest 1 percent of taxpayers can enjoy an average tax cut of $62,000. Nearly 75 percent of tax cuts in the bill go to multi-national corporations and big pharmaceutical companies. Beyond disrupting insurance markets and driving premium increases, the tax bill will hurt my patients by forcing billions in cuts to programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and others that keep families healthy to pay for the enormous deficit created by the bill’s massive tax cuts for the wealthy.

For me, this isn’t about a win for the Republicans or the Democrats, it’s about taking care of my patients, like Andrew, and being able to get them the care they need. Doctors like me are standing up to speak out against this sneaky repeal and tax giveaway to the rich and corporation, because we know it will hurt our patients.

I can only hope my voice, and the stories of patients like Andrew, are being heard by our representatives, including Steve Knight, this week as they consider their vote on this disastrous tax plan.