Santa Clarita Business Incubator adds three startups

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Business Incubator has graduated the first two participating companies from the program and will welcome three new startups in January.

Nuhubit Software Studios, LLC and Outlyer Technologies are ending their tenancy at the incubator, which is designed to stimulate economic growth through entrepreneurship and enterprise development.

Nuhubit, which develops a variety of mobile-friendly educational games, released its first educational math game, Bubbly Primes in late 2015. Bubbly Primes has sold in four continents to date. The next project in development for Nuhubit is a music-focused game called Forte Fox, expected to be released in 2018.

During its time at the Incubator, Outlyer launched AdVRtas, the first fully interactive 360-degree rich media advertising technology. Most recently, the company provided a keynote speech at the Digital Marketing World Forum conference in New York.

To find new participating startups, a panel comprised of staff from the City of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, Small Business Development Center, and College of the Canyons selected three new tenants to join the Incubator program in 2018:

Celitech, which aims to improve the way mobile phones connect to cellular networks, starting with the most expensive type of connectivity: mobile data roaming.

Gapless Solutions, LLC, which is developing a platform, GapZap, that allows rapid development of custom solutions that integrate with businesses’ existing systems, without the need to migrate data, re-train employees and other risks associated with switching to a new system.

Rangle News Inc., which has the goal of creating technologies to increase labor efficiencies for local newsrooms and helps ordinary people benefit from the economic value of their newsworthy content. Their flagship product is their “citizen journalism” newsgathering app.

The three new tenants will join current tenant 3D-SensIR starting January 2, 2018.

The Santa Clarita Business Incubator program is a partnership between the city, College of the Canyons and the Small Business Development Center. The Santa Clarita Business Incubator provides low-cost office space, meeting rooms, customized training, a mentorship and networking program and one-on-one consulting services for selected participating companies. More about the new participating companies and the Santa Clarita Business Incubator program is available at ThinkSantaClarita.com.