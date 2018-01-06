BREAKING: Victim shot in Golden Valley shopping plaza

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 3 mins ago

Deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call in Canyon Country shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered one victim who sustained a gun shot wound.

The victim was transported from the scene, a shopping center on Golden Valley Road, to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sgt. O’Brien of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department confirmed that deputies are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in their vehicle.

Deputies are still investigating the scene, where they have roped off the busy Golden Valley plaza just outside Sizzler and Popeyes.

Authorities have not yet released further information on the incident.