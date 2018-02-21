Acosta introduces bills package for seniors, youth and disabled

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Assemblyman Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita, introduced three bills this month that aim to improve the lives of youth, seniors and the developmentally disabled.

Assembly Bill 2725, authored by Acosta, Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, Jordan Cunningham, R-Templeton, and Phillip Chen, R-Diamond Bar, expands the California Conservation Corps. to include a construction program for at-risk youth by partnering with local builders, apprenticeship programs and community colleges to provide training while working to solve the state’s housing shortage.

“AB 2725—known as the California Construction Corps—expands the California Conservation Corps to create a new program which would train young people interested in construction related jobs while offering a valuable service to our state. Young people facing difficult situations like those in the foster care system, or those at risk of entanglement in the criminal justice system can instead build skills and a lasting career while helping the state meet critical labor needs,” Acosta said. “The California Construction Corps helps young people build meaningful careers and helps our state meet housing and critical construction needs.”

Assembly Bill 3127 would pave the way for a tax credit to employers while offering a full wage to the developmentally disabled.

“AB 3127 offers employers who hire developmentally disabled employees and pay a full wage rather than the authorized special minimum wage would receive a limited tax write off for the difference,” Acosta said. “The developmentally disabled community faces far too many obstacles when it comes to finding full employment. AB 3127 will help remove those barriers.”

Assembly Bill 2101 focuses on a benefits program for volunteers who work with seniors.

“AB 2101 creates a volunteer force to provide assistance to seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Those volunteers receive state benefits in return for a minimum number of hours of service,” Acosta said. “The help that many seniors would receive means hope for whose who are struggling to get by.”

All three bills simultaneously help the assembly district and vulnerable populations, Acosta said.

“I am continuing my commitment to fight for the most vulnerable in our society while tackling the problems that face our region,” Acosta said. “I often say California deserves better. I am hard at work to make our state and region better. Whether it comes to the cost of housing, opportunity for our youth, or those struggling to find work we can do better for them while making our state a better place to live for everyone.”