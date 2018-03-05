5 tips for a budget friendly trip to the Santa Clarita Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Embarking on a budget friendly trip doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the fun and exciting activities you are eager to experience yourself – you can still have an awesome family holiday on a budget! Providing you play your cards – or should we say cash – right, you can have the holiday of a lifetime without breaking the bank. While payday loans UK direct lenders can help get your finances back on their feet in a financial emergency, there are several easy ways you can secure a budget friendly trip to the Santa Clarita Valley. Find our top five tips for a budget friendly trip to the Santa Clarita Valley below.

1. Opt For Public Transport

Santa Clarita Valley boasts several fast and reliable public transport services that can take you just about anywhere you’d want to go. Travelling with ease throughout the valley and to other neighbouring cities has never been so straightforward, or so inexpensive. In order to avoid the stress of weekday driving, opting for public transport is your best bet. With nine local bus routes in total to choose from, you can easily visit all the top attractions and spend your money on the things that will make your trip to the Santa Clarita Valley memorable.

2. Seek Affordable Accommodation

Luckily for you, a trip to the Santa Clarita Valley doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. Instead of putting your hard-earned money towards accommodation, you can put your pennies towards the things that you want to do, such as visiting Six Flags Magic Mountain or Six Flags Hurricane Harbour. From hotels, motels, hostels, guest houses and apartment rentals, when planning a trip to Santa Clarita Valley you can have peace of mind knowing that you will easily be able to find a low-cost accommodation solution suitable for all of your needs.

3. Track Your Travel Spending

One of the best ways to ensure you have a budget friendly trip to the Santa Clarita Valley is to track your travel spending. This way, you will be able to keep your budget intact, and can accurately identify where you are spending too much money and how you can crack down on your careless spending. Downloading an expense tracker on your mobile device is one of the effective ways to monitor your holiday spending, and is a fantastic resource for lone travellers, couples and families alike.

4. Make A Spending Plan

As well as tracking your travel spending while you are away, it is a great idea to make a spending plan prior to travel. It’s easy to get carried away, as spending can add up so quickly. From food, accommodation and unexpected tours, by making a spending plan you can have confidence that you will have enough money to last for the duration of your trip to the Santa Clarita Valley, but still embark on all the exciting ventures you planned to.

5. Pick Your Dates Wisely

When it comes to planning your trip to the Santa Clarita Valley, in order to save money, it is paramount that your pick your travel dates wisely. Why, you ask? Well, the best times to visit Santa Clarita for ideal weather is March 12th to June 17th, or September 24th to December 2nd. Due to this, travel prices often rocket. Unless you plan on catching a tan, travelling outside of these peak times will save you a significant amount of money that could be spent on more important things, such as souvenirs to remember your once-in-a-lifetime trip!