No Sisley is not closing, despite rumors

Sisley Italian Kitchen will not be closing down despite rumors it would be; however, it will be temporarily closing its doors for repairs.

Due to recent weather the restaurant has sustained some water damage to their ceiling, according to Vanessa Souisa, an assistant manager of Sisley.

The restaurant is currently undergoing repairs to fix the damage and has no estimated time of completion, Souisa confirmed.

Sisley opened its doors in 1989 under owners Jamie and Francine Alba. The restaurant recently underwent a remodel, according to Sisley’s website.