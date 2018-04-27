ANZAC Day’s 100th Anniversary

By Bill Reynolds

As an Australian American and a Vietnam combat Veteran, I was invited to travel to New York City with six WWII Veterans and another Vietnam Veteran to participate in commemoration events marking the 100th Anniversary of ANZAC Day. However, I unfortunately had to forgo this exceptional program due to family obligations. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, whose soldiers were known as ANZAC’s. The Greatest Generations Foundation, with its founder Timothy Davis, a native Australian, at the helm is sponsoring this outstanding event. ANZAC Day is annually celebrated April 25th and marks the anniversary of the first campaign that led to major casualties for Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. ANZAC Day remains one of the most important national occasions of both Australia and New Zealand, a rare instance of two sovereign countries not only sharing the same Remembrance Day, but making reference to both countries in its name.

Mateship

No one embodies the spirit of Mateship between the ANZAC’s and the United States more than Australian Army Corporal Leslie “Bull” Allen. During WWII, on July 30, 1943, at Mount Tambu, New Guinea, Corporal Allen safely rescued twelve U.S. soldiers from the front line. For his bravery, he was awarded the Silver Star by the United States Army. A combat photographer captured Allen’s actions that day carrying to safety a wounded American soldier who had been knocked unconscious by a mortar round. This photograph became one of Australia’s most iconic war-time images. It’s noted that the term Digger is a military slang term for soldiers from Australia and New Zealand. Evidence of its use has been found as early as the 1850s, but its current usage in a military context did not become prominent until World War I, when Australian and New Zealand troops began using it on the Western Front around 1916–17. Evolving out of its usage during the war, the term has been linked to the concept of the ANZAC legend, but within a wider social context, it is linked to the concept of “egalitarian Mateship”.

Japanese Forced Labor Camps

My mother’s cousin by marriage, Jack Chapman and his brother Bob were serving together in Australia’s 8th Infantry Division in Singapore when their unit was overwhelmed by Japanese forces in February 1942 and they were taken prisoner among 14,972 Aussie troops. At first Jack and Bob, along with thousands of Aussies were incarcerated at Changi’s POW Camp and next many, including Bob and Jack Chapman, were transported on “Hell Ships” to Japan into forced labor camps. Jack and Bob became riveters constructing Japanese oil tankers at Kawasaki Shipyards. The Battle of Singapore resulted in the Japanese capturing Singapore and the largest surrender of British-led military personnel in history. Approximately 80,000 British, Indian and Australian troops became prisoners of war, joining 50,000 taken by the Japanese in the earlier Malayan Campaign. British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, called it the “worst disaster” in British military history. By the time, U.S. B-29 Bombers Enola Gay and Bockscar dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan in August 1945, swiftly ending WWII, Jack and Bob were tremendously emaciated. But they survived and returned to their family in Sydney. The abuse, torture and starvation of prisoners by Japanese soldiers were simply appalling. In Year 2000 when my wife and I met our Aussie relatives in Sydney, Australia, Jack Chapman profoundly praised the United States military for saving Australia and he and his brother’s lives. As fellow combat Veterans our strong Mateship was instantly formed. Sadly, Jack passed away at age 94 February 5, 2017, but Bob is alive and well at age 97.

Japanese Invasion Thwarted

ANZAC Day hits close to home for me, since my Dad served with the U.S. Army during WWII in the South Pacific notably in the mountains of New Guinea until his unit was sent to defend Australia. Resulting from two mini Japanese submarines sneaking into Sydney Harbor and blowing up harbor infrastructure, Allied Commanders believed Japan would overrun Australia as they had taken numerous Pacific Islands. American troops, including my Dad’s unit, were promptly sent to Australia to thwart a Japanese invasion, which apparently worked as Japanese troops came. Meanwhile, young Aussie soldiers, sailors and airmen were off fighting the Japanese in the South Pacific Theater including Singapore, Malaya and New Guinea, leaving much fraternizing for young American soldiers with young Aussie lasses. My Dad, a native Texan, met my mother, Marie Tonkin in Sydney and at War’s end they were married. Dad returned to the U.S. via a troop ship and Mom followed months later aboard a “Bride Ship” pregnant with me. Instead of being born in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Sydney, Australia, I was born in The Crazy Water Hotel in downtown Mineral Wells, Texas, which lies 60 miles west of Fort Worth.

Aussie Diggers in Vietnam

Australia’s support of America and South Vietnam began with a small commitment of 30 military advisors in 1962, and increased over the following decade to a peak of 7,672 Australian personnel following their decision to upgrade its military commitment to South Vietnam’s freedom. By the time the last Australian personnel withdrew in 1972, the Vietnam War had become Australia’s longest war, and was only surpassed by Australia’s long term combat commitment to the War in Afghanistan. It currently remains Australia’s largest force contribution to a foreign conflict since WWII. Approximately 60,000 Australians served in the war losing 521 killed in action and more than 3,000 wounded. New Zealand contributed artillery gunners who were noted for their key role in assisting the 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, during the Battle of Long Tan in which Eighteen Aussie Diggers were killed while holding off an enemy regiment on August 18, 1966. New Zealand also sent medical personnel to support South Vietnam. During my tour of duty with the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, my Charlie Company was granted a one day R & R to visit Vung Tau, a popular beach resort city. Since there was little to do, we hung out in a military bar and restaurant and it was there that we met a contingent of Aussie soldiers and I’m pretty sure that those affable Diggers drank us under the table. I think.

ANZUS Treaty

The Australia, New Zealand, United States Security Treaty (ANZUS Treaty) is a 1951 collective security agreement that binds Australia and New Zealand and separately binds Australia and the United States to cooperate on military matters related to worldwide conflicts. It provides that an armed attack on any of these three countries would be dangerous and that each should act to meet common threats. As part of the United Nations deployment, New Zealand and Australia fought alongside the United States in the Korean War. Later, New Zealand sent transport aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and frigates to the Persian Gulf, as well as a small number of soldiers, medical and assorted peace-keeping forces in Afghanistan. For 100 years, the Australian, New Zealand and the United States of America’s alliance and Mateship remains as strong as ever.