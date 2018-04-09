Can American players rule Wimbledon 2018?

By Charlie Smith, Contributor

Five men and seven women from the US have lifted the famous Wimbledon trophy, some on multiple occasions during the Open era, so it is fair to say that American players have a rich history of success at tennis’s most prestigious Grand Slam event.

 

Billie Jean King was the first American to win Wimbledon, in 1968, when she defeated Judy Tegart in two sets, while Stan Smith became the first male to triumph, four years later, after an epic with Ilie Năstase. A selection of the sport’s and America’s biggest names have won out on Centre Court since then, including Pete Sampras on seven occasions and Martina Navratilova with a record nine victories.

 

Fast forward to the present day and it has been a barren few years for the US at the top of the men’s game. However, there are now nine players in the top 100 of the ATP rankings, with Jack Sock (11), Sam Querrey (14), and John Isner (17) leading the way. Both Querrey and Isner are well suited to grass-court tennis due to their powerful serves. Querrey in particular has shown that he is really in his element at Wimbledon, where he advanced to the semi-finals in 2017 before losing out to Marin Čilić. The 30-year-old also made it to the last eight in 2016.

 

Isner will also be remembered when his playing days are over for the incredible match against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon back in 2010, when he eventually lost out 70-68 in the fifth set after 11 hours and five minutes of playing time. While the 32-year-old has never got past the third round, his six foot ten inch frame and huge serve will always give him a chance of making a deep run. Sock also has the third round as his best Wimbledon finish, and he offers something a little different with his complete baseline game. Maybe this is the year that he can make his name in grand slams.

 

A clutch of youngsters could also play their way into Wimbledon in the coming months, including 20-year-old duo Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, and 21-year-old Jared Donaldson, who got to the third round in the event last summer. Meanwhile, the Bryan brothers have won three Wimbledon titles and are still currently in the world’s top ten, so they will offer the best chance of success again in the doubles this year. Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock could also feature heavily.

 

Moving on to the women’s side of the game, Serena Williams has recently made a return from maternity leave, and her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, believes that Wimbledon will be a primary target for the 36-year-old. Williams has already won seven Grand Slam titles on the famous grass courts, and Andy Murray believes that she is capable of adding another to her incredible resume later this year. For this reason, she offers excellent value for those placing a bet on Wimbledon at Stakers.

 

Serena won’t be the only female vying for glory though as the US has a wealth of other talented players in the WTA Top 100, including her sister Venus (8), Sloane Stephens (12), Madison Keys (15), and CoCo Vandeweghe (16). The women’s draw is likely to be more open than the men’s, so any of this quartet could feasibly make a run to rule Wimbledon. The event will get underway on July 2nd this year and will run for two weeks until July 15th.

 

