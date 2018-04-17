How To Find The Best Video Poker Sites
Courtesy photo
By Tony Samboras, Contributor
1 min ago

It can be extremely hard choosing which video poker site to play at due to the amount there are available online. You will need to decide the type of rules you prefer along with the pay tables you wish to play at. The graphics, sounds, promotions, customer support and speed to payments are all vital factors you need to consider when looking for the best video poker website. In this article, I will talk about the different variations and things to look consider before you join any gambling website.

#1: Video Poker Games

Once you have created a list of video poker sites one of the first things you will need to consider is the version you want to play. If you have not yet tried the countless types available you should use free play casinos to familiarise yourself with the game before risking any money gambling. You can then decide if it is the one you like the best before making a deposit.

#2: Easy Video Poker Games

One of the easiest online card games is jacks or better and within a few plays, you should fully understand how the game works. It is the simplest version available due to having no bonus payouts or wildcards to worry about. If you are new to video poker this version is an ideal starting point.

#3: Exciting Video Poker Games

There are many fun and exciting versions of video poker you can play online. Two of the most popular are Joker Poker and Deuces Wild which use wildcards that bring the game to life. If you are wanting to play games where you can create a huge hand, four of a kind or royal flush is the one for you.

#4: Profitable Video Poker Games

Choose the best version of video poker can make a huge difference to the amount of money you could win. Different games have different payout tables with some such a Double Bonus and Deuces Wild pay out more than 100%.

#5: Pay Tables

The most important aspect you need to compare when deciding on which video poker site to use is the pay tables. Make sure that you check it for the specific machine you want to play and compare the different casinos due to many paying different amounts.

Conclusion

What makes video poker such an entertaining game is that there are so many different version available to play. If you are wanting to play for the chance to win life-changing money, make sure you opt for a casino that has progressive jackpot machines.

If you want faced paced action look out for casinos that offer multi-hand video poker machines. These let you play a large number of hands simultaneously which can be very difficult if you have not tried before. Start off with one table and master that before playing many different games at once as you will be likely to make mistakes which will cost you a lot of money.

About the author

View All Posts
Tony Samboras

Tony Samboras, Contributor

Courtesy photo

How To Find The Best Video Poker Sites

1 min ago
Add Comment
Tony Samboras, Contributor

It can be extremely hard choosing which video poker site to play at due to the amount there are available online. You will need to decide the type of rules you prefer along with the pay tables you wish to play at. The graphics, sounds, promotions, customer support and speed to payments are all vital factors you need to consider when looking for the best video poker website. In this article, I will talk about the different variations and things to look consider before you join any gambling website.

#1: Video Poker Games

Once you have created a list of video poker sites one of the first things you will need to consider is the version you want to play. If you have not yet tried the countless types available you should use free play casinos to familiarise yourself with the game before risking any money gambling. You can then decide if it is the one you like the best before making a deposit.

#2: Easy Video Poker Games

One of the easiest online card games is jacks or better and within a few plays, you should fully understand how the game works. It is the simplest version available due to having no bonus payouts or wildcards to worry about. If you are new to video poker this version is an ideal starting point.

#3: Exciting Video Poker Games

There are many fun and exciting versions of video poker you can play online. Two of the most popular are Joker Poker and Deuces Wild which use wildcards that bring the game to life. If you are wanting to play games where you can create a huge hand, four of a kind or royal flush is the one for you.

#4: Profitable Video Poker Games

Choose the best version of video poker can make a huge difference to the amount of money you could win. Different games have different payout tables with some such a Double Bonus and Deuces Wild pay out more than 100%.

#5: Pay Tables

The most important aspect you need to compare when deciding on which video poker site to use is the pay tables. Make sure that you check it for the specific machine you want to play and compare the different casinos due to many paying different amounts.

Conclusion

What makes video poker such an entertaining game is that there are so many different version available to play. If you are wanting to play for the chance to win life-changing money, make sure you opt for a casino that has progressive jackpot machines.

If you want faced paced action look out for casinos that offer multi-hand video poker machines. These let you play a large number of hands simultaneously which can be very difficult if you have not tried before. Start off with one table and master that before playing many different games at once as you will be likely to make mistakes which will cost you a lot of money.

About the author

View All Posts
Tony Samboras

Tony Samboras, Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
17
Tue
12:00 pm College of the Canyons 22nd Annu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
College of the Canyons 22nd Annu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Apr 17 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
College of the Canyons 22nd Annual Student Art Exhibition & Artist Reception The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the 22nd Annual Student Art Exhibition, an eclectic and stunning collection of work created[...]
2:00 pm Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Hos... @ Scooters Jungle
Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Hos... @ Scooters Jungle
Apr 17 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
No Taxation without Relaxation: Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Host Fifth Annual National “Chill Out” Day  Island-Themed Truck to Give Away FREE Shaved Ice at Scooters Jungle in Valencia to Help Community “Chill Out” on Tax Day WHAT: With Tax Day right around the[...]
Apr
18
Wed
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Apr 18 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]