How To Find The Best Video Poker Sites

By Tony Samboras, Contributor

1 min ago

It can be extremely hard choosing which video poker site to play at due to the amount there are available online. You will need to decide the type of rules you prefer along with the pay tables you wish to play at. The graphics, sounds, promotions, customer support and speed to payments are all vital factors you need to consider when looking for the best video poker website. In this article, I will talk about the different variations and things to look consider before you join any gambling website.

#1: Video Poker Games

Once you have created a list of video poker sites one of the first things you will need to consider is the version you want to play. If you have not yet tried the countless types available you should use free play casinos to familiarise yourself with the game before risking any money gambling. You can then decide if it is the one you like the best before making a deposit.

#2: Easy Video Poker Games

One of the easiest online card games is jacks or better and within a few plays, you should fully understand how the game works. It is the simplest version available due to having no bonus payouts or wildcards to worry about. If you are new to video poker this version is an ideal starting point.

#3: Exciting Video Poker Games

There are many fun and exciting versions of video poker you can play online. Two of the most popular are Joker Poker and Deuces Wild which use wildcards that bring the game to life. If you are wanting to play games where you can create a huge hand, four of a kind or royal flush is the one for you.

#4: Profitable Video Poker Games

Choose the best version of video poker can make a huge difference to the amount of money you could win. Different games have different payout tables with some such a Double Bonus and Deuces Wild pay out more than 100%.

#5: Pay Tables

The most important aspect you need to compare when deciding on which video poker site to use is the pay tables. Make sure that you check it for the specific machine you want to play and compare the different casinos due to many paying different amounts.

Conclusion

What makes video poker such an entertaining game is that there are so many different version available to play. If you are wanting to play for the chance to win life-changing money, make sure you opt for a casino that has progressive jackpot machines.

If you want faced paced action look out for casinos that offer multi-hand video poker machines. These let you play a large number of hands simultaneously which can be very difficult if you have not tried before. Start off with one table and master that before playing many different games at once as you will be likely to make mistakes which will cost you a lot of money.