Motorist shot in car-to-car shooting on Highway 14

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A motorist was shot and wounded late Tuesday night by someone in a car that pulled up next to him and fired a half-dozen rounds at his vehicle, striking the motorist once in the shoulder.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m., somewhere between Crown Valley Road and Sand Canyon Road, as the man and his girlfriend were traveling southbound from Acton on Highway 14, California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard told The Signal Wednesday morning.

“A vehicle pulled up next to them in a silver Honda CR-V — then four or five shots were fired at the vehicle of the boyfriend and girlfriend,” he said. “The boyfriend, the driver, was grazed in the shoulder when he was hit by one of the rounds.”

The Honda left the scene, and is now being sought by CHP officers.

The wounded man drove to his home in the San Fernando Valley and called 911.

“We responded to the call and there is now a huge investigation underway to find the (shooting) suspect,” Greengard said.

Asked if the victim and the shooter knew each other, or if the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident, he said officers are still trying to answer those questions.

The wounded man and his girlfriend were taken to the hospital by family members, he added.

The man’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt