Roping in the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival
A blacksmith takes a moment to smile while heating up a horshoe at the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival. Georgia Rios/The Signal
By Georgia Rios
6 mins ago

As families and friends walked through the gates of William S. Hart Park Saturday afternoon, they were welcomed by cowboys playing the fiddle and lassoing guests.

Celebrating the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival, guests were transformed back in time to the days of the wild west, where riding a horse was the only way of transportation and eating out of tin cans was the norm.

Cowboys posed with their make-shift camp which showed how cowboys lived in the 1800’s. Georgia Rios/The Signal

This was the first year where guests were offered free admission, only having to pay for select musical performances.

Inside the park, guests were able to talk one-on-one with cowboys about how it was to live back in the 1800’s, try a variety of foods, enjoy beer gardens, as well as listen to a wide range of musical performers.

Attendees enjoyed live muisc while eating at the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival. Georgia Rios/The Signal

One food that rallies people to the Cowboy Festival is The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s famous “Cowboy Cobbler.” It is the club’s third year making the widely known cast iron peach cobblers.

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley made their famous Cowboy Cobbler at the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival. Georgia Rios/The Signal

“We are a service organization, and our objective is to be of service to our community and this was an opportunity for us to do a fundraise for our club for the purpose of helping someone else with money” explained roatrian Ed Bolden.

The famous Cowboy Cobbler at the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival. Georgia Rios/The Signal

With nearly 50 rotarians volunteering their time, they agreed that it was hard work, but very enjoyable.

In addition to the food, many guests came out to listen to the music, and enjoy the western atmosphere.

“Families and friends, the music, the atmosphere” were festival attendee Paulette Tcherkassy’s favorite part of the festival. “A lot of these performers and friends who have come to see the event are like family. It’s like a reunion of friends.”

Families dressed up and enjoyed the wide range of events and stands while attending the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival. Georgia Rios/The Signal

Tcherkassy’s husband used to be a performer when the event was still held at Melody Ranch.

“We miss it (Melody Ranch) but the cool grass and the shady trees is really nice” said Tcherkassy.

Guests were also able to watch as Civil War reenactors walked through the festival, as well as try their hand at throwing knives and tomahawks.

Children wave to soldiers as they walked through the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival. Georgia Rios/The Signal

The family-friendly event also had different stations for children, where they had the chance to pan for gold, watch blacksmiths forge horseshoes into shape before getting their names impressed on them, and get the chance to lasso a metal cow.

Breelyn Archer lassoes a cow during the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival. Georgia Rios/The Signal
A boy smiles and shows his golden nugget while panning for gold during the 25th Annual Cowboy Festival. Georgia Rios/The Signal

The Cowboy Festival will also be held tomorrow, from 10am to 6pm.

