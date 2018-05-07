COC student reported missing since Thursday

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies are looking for a College of the Canyons student missing since Thursday, last seen in Stevenson Ranch.

Yasmine Alia Naqui, 23, of Stevenson Ranch, was reported missing by her family on Saturday, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Monday.

“She left her phone, her computer and her purse at home,” the missing woman’s sister, Latoya, told The Signal.

“It looks as if she just ran out of the house, she took her wallet but not her phone,” she said, describing her sister as sheltered.

“She has never been away from home for more than 12 hours,” Latoya said.

Naqui is described as being 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, slender build with black hair and brown eyes.

She drives a 2016 Pearl White Lexus CT with paper plates from “Lexus of Woodland Hills.”

“Since she is an adult, the case has been turned over to the Missing Persons section at (the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s) Homicide Bureau,” she said.

