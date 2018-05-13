Keller Williams “RED Day” helps Bridge to Home

By Signal Staff

1 hour ago

Keller Williams Realty employees have been recognized by Bridge to Home for their work during “RED Day” earlier this month, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

“RED Day”, Renew, Energize, Donate, is Keller Williams’ annual day of service that takes place on the second Thursday in May. This year Keller Williams has selected Bridge to Home as their Non-Profit of the Year for 2018 and lent a hand with landscaping, cleaning, organizing supplies, improving facilities and collecting food and water donations.

Bridge to home uses a “housing first” approach for those experiencing homelessness in Santa Clarita. Helping transition them from emergency, through permanent housing, with services like the yearly emergency winter shelter, case management, housing navigations and medical clinics.

“For those who have fallen on hard times, Bridge To Home provides them with relief, hope and the knowledge that they have a place to go and someone to turn to,” said Executive Director Silvia Gutierrez. “We receive funding through private and public grants, but we always need more support. We couldn’t serve the community as well as we do without donations and volunteers, like those from Keller Williams.”

For more information about donating or volunteering with Bridge to Home visit their website, email volunteer@btohome.org or call (661) 254-4663.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a new release from the city of Santa Clarita.