Breaking: 20 acre South Fire erupts by Calgrove, I-5

By Ryan Mancini

23 mins ago

17 SHARES Share Tweet

A brush fire started Saturday afternoon by the I-5 freeway near Calgrove. As of 3:50 it is at 20 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims.

Evacuations in that area are underway at White Oak Court and all adjacent streets in Newhall. Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said there was no confirmed number of evacuations, but that the evacuations are south of Calgrove and between the I-5 and Creekside Road.

Reports of the fire being at 50 acres are unconfirmed, said the LA County Fire Department. A status on containment was also unconfirmed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.