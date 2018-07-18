CHP Seeks Senior Vounteers
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

The Newhall office of the California Highway Patrol Senior Volunteer Program is now accepting applications to become a volunteer. Requirements include; no felony convictions, must be 55 or older, be of good moral character, must be able to volunteer during business hours; minimum 16 hours per month, and be able to work with minimal supervision.

Please inquire to Harry Fischer, 661-252-9663, Senior Volunteer Administrator, Newhall Area or email hfischer@chp.ca.gov.

