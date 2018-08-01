County considers revising Chiquita Canyon landfill permit

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Los Angeles County officials met with local community members Wednesday night to discuss revising the permit for the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, drawing the ire of residents gathered there.

Standing at the front of a room in the Embassy Suites in Valencia, county officials said they are considering revising the landfill’s solid waste facility permit. This would increase Chiquita’s tonnage from 6,000 to 12,000 tons per day, said Dee Lugo, the county Public Health Department Solid Waste Management Program permitting supervisor. Under this permit change, the landfill would be unable to exceed a total of 60,000 tons per week.

The original conditional use permit issued for the landfill’s 30-year extension in July 2017 allowed for a daily average of 8,974 tons, according to documents from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.

The new facility would be 639 acres and have a disposal footprint of 400 acres. The site entrance would also be relocated, with operating hours at 24 hours a day except 5 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Monday.

It would have new components such as a landfill office, a household hazardous waste collection center and an enclosed compost facility, and permit 1,162 vehicles to come through per day, according to county documents.

Less than 10 Val Verde residents were at the meeting. During the public comment portion, resident Susie Evans said the homeowners did not receive notice, although county officials said they had mailed out notices to those living within a 1,000-foot radius of the landfill.

Evans, who said she lives 500 feet from the landfill, was displeased with the county’s actions.

“I received an email from (Val Verde resident) Steve (Lee) about this meeting,” she said. “I had to find out that way, and (resident) Lynne Plambeck was who notified everyone because she found out by accident. No one here knew about this except by accident.”

Val Verde Civic Association member Laurel Taylor said the fact that the county and Chiquita Canyon were embroiled in pending litigation concerned her.

“This is in the middle of a lawsuit that hasn’t been resolved, and won’t be resolved until June 2019,” she said. “Weren’t the (conditional use permit) conditions established a year ago? I think it’s inexcusable that all of Val Verde wasn’t notified of this. We all live under the shadow of this landfill.”

“We’re a neutral party in the lawsuit because we enforce regulations on county-owned facilities,” Lugo said in response.

No Chiquita Canyon landfill officials spoke at the meeting.

Residents who wanted to comment could call the county at 626-430-5540 or email dlugo@ph.lacounty.gov, Lugo said.