Dead-of-night speed traps set

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

When most people are asleep, some motorists are taking advantage of the empty roads to speed.

And, since that’s what deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are witnessing, specialized patrol units are now being set up in the middle of the night along roadways frequented by speeders.

Capt. Robert Lewis adjusted manpower and some work hours to confront the trend.

“At his request, motor deputies were to meet the needs of the community,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Friday. “He adjusted their hours to work early morning hours.”

The results paid off.

On one morning this past week, since the change was implemented, more than two dozen citations were issued to motorists between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. by two motor deputies assigned to the specialized patrol.

On another morning this week, two motorists driving on Newhall Ranch Road were issued citations between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. for allegedly driving 90 miles an hour and 85 miles an hours respectively, Miller said.

Other citations were issued to motorists traveling on Golden Valley Road for speeds of 65 and 70 miles an hour.

Success of the deployment means it’s going to continue.

“Motor deputies are pulling the night shift,” Miller said.

“In working with the city and the community, we have identified several areas in Santa Clarita where motorists have been reportedly speeding during nighttime hours. As a result, we’ve been deploying motor deputies at different times to watch for unsafe driving anywhere from 2 a.m. to sunrise.”

Roadways favored by speeders include Bouquet Canyon Road, near Central Park and Golden Valley Road.

“The areas selected (for monitoring) vary depending on our needs,” Miller said. “(Specialized units) will be continuing with this.”

Since the early-morning speed traps have been set, deputies have handed out several citations.

“This morning, motor deputies pulled over a male adult around 3 a.m. for speeding on Bouquet Canyon Road, near Central Park and, upon further investigation, discovered he was driving a vehicle stolen out of Palmdale,” Miller said

“The 47-year-old man, who was driving on a suspended license, was arrested on felony theft charges.”

